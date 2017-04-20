Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Enercare Shareholders Vote FOR All Resolutions

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Scheduled for Monday, May 1, 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Enercare Inc. ("Enercare" or the "Company") (TSX: ECI) announces that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC, leading independent proxy advisory firms, recommend that the Company's shareholders vote FOR all the resolutions at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 1, 2017. At the meeting, shareholders will consider resolutions to approve the amended and restated shareholder rights plan, re-elect the nominated directors and re-appoint the Company's external auditors.

"We are pleased with ISS and Glass Lewis' recommendation to vote for each of our resolutions and their support of our slate of director nominees," said John Macdonald, President and CEO.

Enercare Shareholders: be sure to vote your proxy before Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). For more information and assistance in voting your proxy, please contact:

Kingsdale Advisors

Toll-free: 1-888-518-6813 (inside North America)

Collect: 416-867-2272 (outside of North America)

Email: contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

Enercare will hold its Annual and Special Meeting at the TMX Broadcast Centre, The Exchange Tower, 130 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario. The meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Those wishing to listen to the teleconference may access the live webcast as follows:

Date: Monday, May 1, 2017

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time)

Telephone: 647.427.2311 or 1.866.521.4909

Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.

Webcast: http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1380363-1/F7974AEBE67125EFFC0A10413C82AB45

This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player or Real Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay: An archived audio webcast will be available at: www.enercareinc.com for one year following the original broadcast.

Note: A slide presentation intended for simultaneous viewing with the conference call will be available the morning of Monday, May 1, 2017 at: www.enercareinc.com.

To automatically receive Enercare's news releases electronically, visit the investor relations section of Enercare's website at enercareinc.ca/alerts and subscribe to email alerts.

About Enercare Inc.

Enercare is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ECI). As one of North America's largest home and commercial services and energy solutions companies with approximately 3,800 employees under its Enercare and Service Experts brands, Enercare is a leading provider of water heaters, water treatment, furnaces, air conditioners and other HVAC rental products, plumbing services, protection plans and related services. With operations in Canada and the United States, Enercare serves approximately 1.6 million customers annually. Enercare is also the largest non-utility sub-meter provider, with electricity, water, thermal and gas metering contracts for condominium and apartment suites in Canada and through its Triacta brand, a premier designer and manufacturer of advanced sub-meters and sub-metering solutions.

For more information on Enercare visit www.enercare.ca. Additional information regarding Enercare is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Source: Enercare Inc.