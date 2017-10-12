Leading Kazakhstan Construction Firm Explores SlenderWall Opportunities

MIDLAND, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation ( OTCQX : SMID) recently hosted four technical representatives from the Bazis Group of Kazakhstan in Midland, VA to discuss the licensing of its SlenderWall® panelized precast concrete cladding system. Kazakhstan borders Russia, China, and several former USSR republics and is the world's sixth largest country by landmass.

The Bazis Group, located in Almaty, Kazakhstan's second largest city, is the country's largest construction company and developer. This multi-faceted organization, with nearly 9,000 employees, designs, constructs, and manages residential, office, and mixed-use buildings in Kazakhstan and abroad. The company also produces construction materials and rents construction equipment.

Currently, Bazis manufactures 500,000 square feet of external cladding, annually, for use on their in-country residential buildings. SlenderWall panels were of particular interest because of their lightweight and inherent ability to reduce cost and speed construction of their multi-story buildings; thereby, giving them a competitive advantage in the market.

The Bazis technical team: Mr. Alexandr Bogatyrev, Director, Concrete Products LLC; Mrs.Yuliya Dvoruk, Wall Panel Production Manager, Concrete Products LLC; Mrs. Nadezhda Kim, Structural Engineer, Bazis Design Institute; and Mrs. Mereke Khaidarova, Architect, Bazis Design Institute spent two days observing SlenderWall production at Smith-Midland and performing site visits to several high-profile SlenderWall projects in the Washington, DC metro area.

Easi-Set Worldwide licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. Easi-Set currently works with 67 licensees in 42 States and 7 countries to manufacture six different lines of precast concrete products. For more information about precast product licensing opportunities, contact Easi-Set by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.EasiSet.com.

