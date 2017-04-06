Leading Life Sciences, High Tech and Manufacturing Companies to Discuss the Latest Industry Trends and Best Practices in Revenue Management at Rainmaker 2017

Keynote speakers former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean (D) and former Oklahoma Sen. Tom Coburn ® to be joined by industry leaders and analysts

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Model N, Inc. ( NYSE : MODN), the leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions to life sciences, high tech and manufacturing companies, today announced its key sponsors for the 13th annual Rainmaker Conference. The premier Revenue Management conference will be held April 24-26, 2017, in Miami, FL, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Rainmaker 2017 will bring together over 500 industry experts to explore Revenue Management as a Service, global pricing strategies, pricing transparency, industry consolidation and more. Attendees will choose from a compelling range of sessions to discuss evolving business models, technology innovation, the impact of domestic and regulatory changes, best practices and solutions to address key challenges.

Model N partners will also share insights as sponsors, session speakers and exhibitors in a partner pavilion throughout the 2-day conference. Global Premier Sponsor HighPoint Solutions, a business consulting and technology firm dedicated to serving the life sciences and healthcare industries, will be participating in the General Session "Pioneers and Partners: Explore Groundbreaking Innovation between High Tech and Life Sciences," as well as a breakout session "Pricing, Contracting, and Tendering in Global Markets: A Current State Analysis and Trends for Pharma and MedTech."

Cumberland Consulting Group, a leading healthcare consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, implementation and outsourcing services, is a Platinum Sponsor for Rainmaker 2017. During the conference, Cumberland will host a panel discussion on the topic of "Price Transparency: Shaping the Future of U.S. Healthcare" and will participate in the pharma breakout session "Making Outcomes-Based Contracting a Reality."

Additional sponsors include:

Gold: Alliance Life Sciences

Silver: Cognizant, QuintilesIMS and Activus Solutions

"Companies across the pharmaceutical, medical device, high tech and manufacturing industries are rapidly evolving, and they need to have the right technology and strategies in place to drive top-line revenue growth and profitability," said Zack Rinat, founder, executive chairman and CEO of Model N. "At Rainmaker 2017, customers and partners can expect to discuss the latest trends and best practices impacting their industries. Thank you to our sponsors and customers for making Rainmaker the premier Revenue Management conference."

For more information on the agenda and to register, please visit: rainmaker-modeln.com

