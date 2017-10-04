Leading Netherlands Cloud Hosting Provider Uniserver Accelerates Datacenter Network Provisioning Using Cisco Virtual Topology System

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - With the goal of continuing to serve its customers with quality and innovative cloud and business solutions, Netherlands-based cloud hosting provider, Uniserver, is partnering with Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) to help drive its network innovation to achieve greater programmability and accelerate provisioning for its data center network fabric.

Uniserver has deployed Cisco Virtual Topology System (VTS), a standards-based, open software-overlay management and provisioning system that will bring sophisticated network provisioning for virtual and physical infrastructures. This capability has enabled Uniserver to reduce the time to deploy new services with high scalability and flexibility.

"Continuously innovating and investing in new network technologies is essential to provide our customers with quality services and offer the most reliable cloud infrastructure," said Chango Eersel, Director Operations, Uniserver. "With the support from Cisco and VTS, our automated data center network has allowed us to rapidly offer new services and solutions to our customers and partners."

With the deployment of Cisco VTS, Uniserver has also benefited from:

Increased simplicity and a repeatable process for high-quality, error-free provisioning.

Transparent Integration, providing support for existing multivendor infrastructure and operational systems like OpenStack and vCenter.

Faster network provisioning.





Continuously innovating and investing in new network technologies is essential to provide our customers with quality services and offer the most reliable cloud infrastructure," said Chango Eersel, Director Operations, Uniserver. "With the support from Cisco, VTS and Quanza Engineering our automated data center network has allowed us to rapidly offer new services and solutions to our customers and partners."

"Our focus is to help service providers such as Uniserver, as well as enterprise operations teams, reduce network configuration complexity and enhance the agility of their multi-tenant cloud environments," said Jonathan Davidson, SVP/GM Service Provider Networking, Cisco. "This is in line with their mission of simplifying complex IT, and we are pleased to help enable Uniserver provide quality of service to its partners through the adoption of this technology. We are committed to continuing to support them in their network transformation journey."

Cisco is leading the disruption in the industry with our technology innovations in systems, silicon, optics, services and security, and our unrivalled expertise in mass-scale networking, automation, optical, cable access, video, and mobility. This enables service providers, media and web companies to reduce cost and complexity, help secure their networks, and grow revenue.

Additional Supporting Resources

Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds