Leading North American Pharma Ensures Continued Power With HITEC's Diesel Rotary UPS

PowerPRO2700 Selected for its "Instant-On" Capabilities

ROSENBERG, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - HITEC Power Protection, the inventor of diesel rotary UPS, today announced a leading global pharmaceutical company as its newest PowerPRO2700 customer. Located in North America, the pharmaceutical company selected HITEC's dynamic uninterruptible power supply (UPS) to maintain reliable and continuous power for its manufacturing facilities.

According to reports by Statista, the United States alone holds over 40 percent of the global pharmaceutical market -- a share which in 2015 was $413 billion. These companies require backup generators to maintain all operations in the absence of power from the grid. Most backup generators capable of sustaining power for pharmaceutical manufacturing require an additional UPS solution to maintain continuous power, resulting in a more complex and inefficient solution that increases the points of failure. HITEC's diesel rotary UPS, PowerPRO2700, addresses these issues with innovative kinetic-energy storage in a compact and environmentally-friendly design.

A primary benefit of diesel rotary systems, over static systems, is the ability to process not only computing loads but mechanical loads too without compromising efficiency or budget. Ranjan Misra, President of HITEC Power Protection Inc., elaborates, "Our PowerPRO2700 is a unique condition-based power management innovation for large facilities, that significantly reduces their total-cost-of-ownership (TCO). No matter if the load is supporting computer or mechanical needs -- we support it all with instant-on capabilities and zero lag time."

In addition, the PowerPRO2700 offers:

Greatest reliability and uptime

Highest available system efficiency

Unrivaled monitoring and reporting

Rapid and straightforward installation

Intuitive control and operation

Compact footprint, highest power density

A sustainable and battery free solution





About HITEC Power Protection

HITEC Power Protection is the world leader in continuous power solutions with over 2,000-plus systems installed globally. With U.S. offices in Texas, California, Washington, Arizona, and Virginia, HITEC delivers dynamic UPS solutions that are designed to fit local market requirements and the business-critical needs of its customers. HITEC guarantees customer service support through an integrated network of highly qualified and directly employed service engineers and backed by its Regional Support Centers and Global Helpdesk. For more information, please visit hitec-ups.com.