Leading Service Management Firm, TOPdesk, Sponsors World's Largest ITSM Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - TOPdesk, a global leading provider of IT service management software, announces that it is sponsoring and exhibiting on the 21st annual IT Service Management Conference & Exhibition hosted by Pink Elephant, scheduled from Feb. 19 through 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. By sponsoring "Pink17," TOPdesk supports professionals attending Pink17 who strive to provide outstanding service through the use of DevOps, ITIL and ITSM.

Pedro Soto, managing director of TOPdesk USA, also is delivering the educational session, "Everything as a Service: The Next Frontier In ITSM." He'll discuss organizational leader's need to focus more on delivering the results and performance their companies require than on owning and maintaining the technologies required to fulfill their mission. The move to the cloud and outsourcing are part of this trend.

TOPdesk believes most, if not all, non-differentiating IT functions will continue to be commoditized and outsourced thereby requiring IT groups to excel at managing, monitoring and tracking the third-party suppliers they depend on to fulfill their critical service delivery mission. ITSM "ecosystem chain integration" is the name TOPdesk gives to the process that connects an IT group and all its third-party suppliers in delivering the complete service value to the business.

During this session, he will define and illustrate what ITSM ecosystem chain integration is, the challenges it brings, and the impact that IT groups can expect from their ability to adopt it.

TOPdesk will be joined at the conference by partner RES software. Because of this partnership, TOPdesk's clients, specifically, will continue to see enhanced automation and self-service service management capabilities, Soto said.

TOPdesk has helped more than 4,000 organizations improve their service management processes. With more than 20 years of experience, TOPdesk assists businesses in optimizing services by providing a user-friendly application, ITIL-verified consultants and providing comprehensive support for service desks across the globe.

For more about the Pink17, visit http://www.pinkelephant.com.

About Pink Elephant

With a pioneering 30 year history, we are a global leader in ITIL® expert-led consulting and ITSM best-practice education. Pink Elephant also offers a vast array of products and services, such as business simulation workshops and online implementation tools, to help you meet all your IT and business goals. For more information and to check out our full list of products and services, visit www.pinkelephant.com and follow Pink Elephant on Twitter: @theitilexperts

About TOPdesk

TOPdesk develops, markets, implements and supports software that helps organizations efficiently manage the services they provide. Its mission is to create a user-friendly and affordable service management solution for every type of organization. Whether this concerns IT, facilities management, HR, service desk or service support, TOPdesk helps organizations support their employees, customers, consumers and citizens. Its software is for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large multinationals, and is available as a local installation or Software as a Service. Because of the modular structure of the application, a TOPdesk solution can be tailored to every organization's needs. For more information, visit www.topdesk.com or follow @TOPdesk.