Leading Team of Four Technology Partners Joins Cooley

NEW YORK, NY and WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Cooley is enriching its emerging and public companies practices and further fortifying its corporate governance, M&A and public securities capabilities in New York and Washington, DC, with the arrival of four prominent partners. The group includes Adam Dinow, Sacha Ross and Robert Sanchez, who join from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. They will reunite with former Wilson Sonsini partner Daniel Peale, who joins Cooley from Gartner Inc., where he was general counsel.

"The arrival of this preeminent team is significant on many levels, not least for its immediate and substantial impact on Cooley's emerging and public companies and all-round corporate capabilities on the East Coast," said Mike Lincoln, global chair of Cooley's business department. "This team, which has worked together since 2001, will augment Cooley's national and global capabilities as we continue to distinguish ourselves with the world's strongest bench of lawyers devoted to tech, life sciences and other high-growth industries."

Adam Dinow, based in New York, has been representing technology clients at all stages of their growth cycle, from incorporation to exit, for 19 years. Deeply rooted in the New York tech community, Dinow has worked closely with some of the most innovative technology companies on the East Coast in a variety of matters including seed, angel and venture capital financing, IPOs and mergers and acquisitions. Dinow joined Wilson Sonsini in 2001.

Daniel Peale, based in Washington, DC, joined Gartner in 2015 after his tenure at Wilson, which began in 2001. There, he focused on the corporate representation of technology and other high-growth companies at all stages of development. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and general counsel with Gartner, overseeing its $3 billion acquisition of CEB Inc. earlier this year.

Sacha Ross, based in New York, is a trusted advisor to leading technology and high-growth companies and their investors. Ross works closely with these companies at all stages of their growth, primarily in seed, angel, strategic and venture capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, complex securities matters, public offerings and corporate governance issues. Ross joined Wilson Sonsini in Silicon Valley in 1999 and came to its NY office in 2007. A fixture in the New York tech scene, Ross brings a hands-on, bi-coastal approach to his client base.

Robert Sanchez, who divides his time between Washington, DC, and New York, is a 24-year veteran of Wilson Sonsini. He works with technology and other growth companies on a national and global scale. Representing startups to large public companies, Sanchez primarily focuses on M&A, public and private financing work for issuers, investors and underwriters, and governance assignments.

"We are tremendously excited by this opportunity," Sanchez said. "Cooley has long been a firm we have admired for its cultural and reputational excellence, and for the strength of its diversified service offerings, locally and nationally. We are thrilled to strengthen the firm's Mid-Atlantic and New York transactional offerings while continuing to advise and build relationships with clients deeply rooted in this region's tech community. Cooley is special, both in its collaborative culture and in its demonstrable energy and momentum across so many of the industries that are transforming the world."

Cooley's New York M&A and technology strengths were also recently bolstered by the arrival of Meredith Beuchaw, who joined as a partner from Greenberg Traurig on July 10. Cooley has 5,000+ innovative, high-growth private company clients. It is the #1 law firm of the last decade representing VC-backed companies going public. Cooley advises 35% of The Wall Street Journal's Billion Dollar Startup Club.

