Leading Tech Repair Brand uBreakiFix Celebrates 300th Store Opening

Millennial-led Franchise Sees Exponential Growth in its Eighth Year

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Today, leading tech repair brand uBreakiFix opened its 300th location in Camden, Calif., continuing its successful expansion across North America. In just eight years, the company has grown exponentially, fixing more than 2 million devices for its customers with same-day repair services of small electronics, including mending cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

In 2016, company revenues surpassed $100 million while opening 114 stores, 80 percent more than 2015. Franchises continue to expand across the U.S. and Canada, with stores opening in every region of the country and as far as Puerto Rico later this year. uBreakiFix will also open its first two franchises in New York City this spring.

The company was founded in 2009 by 21-year-olds, Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who married their skillsets with Eddie Trujillo to offer a brick and mortar alternative tech repair option. uBreakiFix attributes its success to its mostly millennial workforce, led by millennials. Understanding that the foundation of a company's culture is its people, the team is intentional when choosing new uBreakiFix team members, not just looking at skill set, but evaluating applicants on a holistic level, weighing their skills and experiences as well as their personalities.

"Every great company rests on the shoulders of hard-working, dedicated people," said Wetherill. "A successful company is one that works as a team. The better everyone gets along, the more productive the team, so it's not always about finding the smartest or most experienced applicants; it's about finding people you want to work with. Finding applicants who reconcile expertise and charisma can be extremely difficult, but doing so benefits our company in the long run."

In addition to its unique culture, the brand offers a brick and mortar alternative tech repair option that is quick, affordable and provides a quality customer experience. By filling a gap in the repair marketplace, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

"The devices of today are continually evolving in shape, size and capability," said Wetherill. "At uBreakiFix, we're constantly investing to improve our systems and processes and stay at the forefront of our ever-changing industry. Our sustained growth would not be possible without these investments in our infrastructure. We can continue to scale rapidly while maintaining consistency and keep our number one commitment to customer service."

Wetherill recently earned several accolades, including a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Consumer Technology list and recognition as a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year award in the Retail and Consumer Products category.

Other company milestones from 2016 include strategic partnerships to expand the brand's scale and services. In August, uBreakiFix announced a 22-store expansion deal with partnership group UBIFNorth to more than double the brand's Canadian footprint. In October, the company announced a partnership with Google to become the official walk-in repair brand for its phone, Pixel.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues, and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

