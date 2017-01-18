Leading Tech Repair Brand uBreakiFix Opens 114 New Stores in 2016, Closes Fourth Quarter with 275 Stores Across North America

Fast-Growing Tech Enterprise Meets Year-End Goal, Plans for 175 New Stores in 2017

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - uBreakiFix announces significant year-end growth figures, reporting a total of 114 new stores in 2016, closing the year with 275 locations in operation across North America and another 486 currently under contract.

In 2016, the millennial-led company opened 114 stores, 80 percent more than 2015. New markets for the brand included Kentucky, South Dakota, Massachusetts, Michigan, Louisiana, Connecticut in the United States and Ontario and Ottawa in Canada.

The largest growing fourth quarter markets include Florida, with eight new stores; Wisconsin and New Jersey, each with three new stores; and Texas, New York, California, Michigan, Virginia and Ohio, each with two new stores.

"The devices of today are continually evolving in shape, size and capability," said Justin Wetherill, 29, co-founder and president of uBreakiFix. "At uBreakiFix, we're constantly investing to improve our systems and processes and stay at the forefront of our ever-changing industry. Our 2016 growth would not be possible without these investments in our infrastructure. We can continue to scale rapidly while maintaining consistency and keep our number one commitment to customer service."

uBreakiFix also welcomed more than 45 new franchisees to its team in 2016.

"Every great company rests on the shoulders of hard-working, dedicated people," Wetherill said. "We're grateful to the franchisees whose partnerships have allowed uBreakiFix to reach hundreds of new communities across the U.S. and Canada this year. We're excited for more opportunities to expand our reach and continue answering communities' needs in 2017."

Wetherill earned several accolades in 2016, including a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Consumer Technology list and recognition as a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year award in the Retail and Consumer Products category.

Other company milestones from 2016 include strategic partnerships to expand the brand's scale and services. On Aug. 30, uBreakiFix announced a 22-store expansion deal with partnership group UBIFNorth to more than double the brand's Canadian footprint. On Oct. 20, the company announced a partnership with Google to become the official walk-in repair brand for its phone, Pixel.

"Since day one, every milestone we've reached has been a team effort," Wetherill said. "Our company was built on the power of collaboration, and we understand that our legacy will be defined by the problems we solve for our customers. In the coming year, we'll continue to invest in our people, processes and partnerships to best serve communities that have helped us reach this point and continue to grow and serve others."

uBreakiFix plans to open 175 new stores in 2017 for a year-end goal of 450 stores in operation. 2017 growth will include expansion within existing markets and introduction into new markets across the U.S. and Canada, including the brand's first Puerto Rico location.

Specializing in same-day repair service of small electronics, mending cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems, uBreakiFix stores have repaired more than 2 million devices.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by a savvy millennial duo, Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who married their skill sets with Eddie Trujillo to offer a brick and mortar alternative tech repair option that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. By filling a gap in the repair marketplace, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

The company began franchising in 2013 and partnered with Jordan Socran in 2014 to bring the brand to the Canadian marketplace.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues, and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/18/11G127746/Images/JPG-7852-fc8ea255e88483a7b4b3e32d9a8311cb.jpg