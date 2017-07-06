LeadMD Announces Mid-Year Company Highlights

Company Celebrates Revenue Success, Awards and Partnerships

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - LeadMD, the leading marketing automation services provider, is celebrating its 2017 mid-year milestones thanks to exceeding revenue projections, securing awards and recognitions, and establishing new partnerships with category-defining industry leaders.

LeadMD crossed the half year mark with key leading metrics such as revenue, average deal size and lifetime value trending beyond initial projections. LeadMD has expanded its service offerings to include content, creative and development services leading to an increase in average deal size by over 40 percent as well as substantial growth in its important retainer segment, which now comprises more than 60 percent of the organizations overall revenues.

"We've got one hell of a team," said LeadMD CEO, Justin Gray. "We've always set ambitious goals not only for ourselves, but also our customers and partners. And I'm always the most proud when the work that our team has masterfully executed on gets attention. Retainer revenue is great, it pays the bills, but the increase in retainer business demonstrates we are partnering with our customers at a deeper level -- beyond staff augmentation and into true team extension. We're helping marketers prove ROI with very new software platforms, which is frankly a rare accomplishment."

Additionally, LeadMD has received a number of awards and recognitions for the company and its leadership. So far this year, the LeadMD team received a Silver Stevie from the American Business Awards in the category of Marketing Department of the Year. AZCentral.com named LeadMD as one of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona, and the team nabbed a "Finny" from the Killer Content Awards for Design Concept and Theme. The Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) honored Andrea Lechner-Becker, LeadMD's Chief Strategy Officer, among the top 20 Women Leaders in Business.

LeadMD has also formed key strategic industry partnerships in 2017. The company kicked off the year by joining Engagio, a software solution defining the account-based everything (ABE) model, to drive successful ABE adoption for marketing and sales teams. This spring, LeadMD also joined Bizible, a provider of marketing performance management software, as the company's first Platinum Partner to help customers measure marketing impact and accelerate marketing as a revenue center.

Since its launch in 2010, LeadMD has helped thousands of high-growth and enterprise teams implement and execute marketing strategies to become better marketers and achieve revenue success. To learn more about LeadMD and its services, visit www.leadmd.com.

About LeadMD

LeadMD is a marketing services firm specializing in lead generation and marketing performance management. Founded in 2010, LeadMD is a full service marketing solution that helps SMBs make sense out of marketing automation. With deep expertise in Marketo, Salesforce integration, and in how to shape a strong working funnel, LeadMD can develop, streamline, and maximize any lead generation program. For more information, visit http://www.leadmd.com.

