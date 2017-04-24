LeadMD Named Bizible Platinum Partner

Bizible and LeadMD combine forces to help marketing teams succeed with their technology tech stack

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - LeadMD, the leading marketing operations agency specializing in empowering revenue growth powered by sales and marketing technology, today announced a new core partnership with Bizible, a provider of marketing performance management software. LeadMD becomes Bizible's first Platinum Partner, and will enable marketers to drive revenue impact and accelerate growth using the powerful Bizible solution.

"The LeadMD team has supported more than 3,000 marketing automation operations," said Andrea Lechner-Becker, Chief Strategy Officer of LeadMD. "One area of frustration that continues to cloud even the brightest marketing teams are clear, predictable metrics that demonstrate the impact of marketing efforts on revenue."

Founded in 2011, Bizible is pioneering the marketing attribution space by offering an easy to use software-as-a-service product to help online marketers understand what performance data is working and what need improvement. The company has set out to enable customers to see a return on each and every marketing dollar spent.

"We're excited to partner with LeadMD to help more businesses better leverage our marketing attribution and revenue planning solutions," said Aaron Bird, CEO of Bizible. "Together Bizible and LeadMD are helping marketers make better informed and more profitable decisions."

LeadMD and Bizible work with their joint clients to ensure:

1. Bizible software is setup to reflect marketing touchpoints in terms of budget investment and interactions

2. Marketing moves from a cost center to being able to accurately identify revenue coming from their tactics.

3. Marketers become savvy about where to invest and where to quit. They gain understanding of machine learning around revenue planning to guide CMOs on which channels and campaigns to invest in to exceed goals.

"LeadMD has audited every solution on the market that claims to bridge the performance gap and our findings conclude that Bizible is head and shoulders above the rest," said Lechner-Becker. "We are proud to partner with an organization so well aligned around the needs and drivers of current and future clients, and who embodies the best modern marketing has to offer by diligently positioning marketing as a revenue-generating activity."

About LeadMD

Founded in 2010, LeadMD has helped fuel the best practices for thousands of Hyper-Growth and Enterprise organizations. At LeadMD, we choose only the best technology and then we quite literally write the book on strategy and tactics to ensure you succeed with the absolute best in marketing technology: Marketo, Engagio, Salesforce.com and now Bizible. For more information, visit http://www.leadmd.com.

About Bizible

Bizible was founded in 2011 by Aaron Bird, Peter Thompson, and Andy Turman. is pioneering the marketing attribution space by offering an easy to use software-as-a-service product to help online marketers answer the simple question "what's working" in terms of real return-on-investment, revenue, and closed sales. Our mission is to make every marketing dollar profitable for our customers.

Since completing TechStars in 2012 Bizible has accelerated growth and is used by hundreds of companies from education to technology to manufacturing.

