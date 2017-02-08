Leap the Pond Adds New Team Members, Strengthens Client Services

Company Poised for Accelerated Growth in 2017

MILFORD, CT--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Leap the Pond, a leading provider of Intacct-based accounting solutions for growing organizations, today announced that it has added six new team members, strengthening its ability to serve the needs of its growing base of clients and broadening its physical presence throughout the U.S.

Debra Ellis has been named Director of Professional Services and is responsible for leading and growing Leap the Pond's service delivery processes and infrastructure, and overseeing the company's Implementation Consultants. In addition, Joseph Beyer and Karen Talboys were appointed Senior Implementation Consultants; Anthony Della Selva and Ginger Steele have joined as Implementation Consultants; and Jim Beaulieu has been hired as a Customer Support Specialist.

"These new team members all have impressive backgrounds focused on helping companies address business challenges and achieve their corporate goals," said Leap the Pond Vice President and Co-founder Nancy Fliss. "With these new appointments, we have a great opportunity to accelerate our growth this year, and I am confident that we have the right team in place to make that happen."

Jim Beaulieu has 25 years of experience in accounting and software, with over 15 years focused on customer support for various industries, including investments, insurance and direct mail software.

Joseph Beyer, PMP is a consulting professional with deep experience delivering projects across a wide array of systems, focused primarily on helping organizations deliver critical business and reporting systems.

Anthony Della Selva is a client-focused business manager and financial analyst with extensive experience in the higher education, hedge fund, and telecommunications industries.

Debra Ellis, PMP, has a very strong professional services background, focused primarily on consulting, business strategy and application development.

Ginger Steele has deep experience as a controller and project manager, with expertise in IT systems and business management.

Karen Talboys has an extensive client services background in organizational change and project management.

The new team members join as the company continues to gain momentum and strengthen its client base. In recent months, Leap the Pond received industry recognition as a 2016 VAR Star by Bob Scott's Insights; was named VAR Partner of the Year by Intacct, the leading provider of cloud-based ERP software; and received Intacct's 2016 Presidents Club distinction.

About Leap the Pond

Leap the Pond delivers Intacct-based accounting solutions for growing organizations. It brings deep, senior-level expertise in accounting, accounting operations and software implementation to help customers solve today's pressing challenges, such as revenue recognition, project accounting, fund accounting, multi-entity consolidation, multi-system integration, and external and internal reporting. Since 2008, Leap the Pond has implemented Intacct on more than 250 organizations. More information can be found at www.leapthepond.com.