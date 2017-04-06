Leap the Pond Exec Presents Fireside Chat at NY TechDay

Session Helps Startups Prepare for Business Success

MILFORD, CT--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Leap the Pond, a leading provider of Intacct-based accounting solutions for growing organizations, is participating as a featured speaker, exhibitor and sponsor at NY TechDay. The event, which takes place April 18, 2017 at Pier 94 in New York City, is the largest start-up event in the U.S. with over 35,000 attendees.

Leap the Pond President and Founder David Furth will lead a Fireside Chat at 11:00a.m. in the main exhibit hall. He will share practical ideas to help startups achieve business success, including how to scale their business, establish the right financial management and reporting infrastructure early, avoid a long cash conversion cycle, and select the right cloud-based applications for your business.

"We're excited to be participating at NY TechDay in such a significant way," said David Furth. "The event has emerged as an important centerpiece of ideas, discussion and connection for startups, bringing together leaders of the tech industry as well as investors. We are eager to share and engage with other participating entrepreneurs and business leaders."

The annual event features live technology demonstrations, fireside chats, hundreds of exhibitors, and an accelerator Alley, where early-stage founders can meet some of the country's most influential accelerators, as well as the official New York casting call for the popular TV show "Shark Tank."

About Leap the Pond

Leap the Pond delivers Intacct-based accounting solutions for growing organizations. It brings deep senior-level expertise in accounting, accounting operations and software implementation to help customers solve today's pressing challenges, such as revenue recognition, project accounting, fund accounting, multi-entity consolidation, multi-system integration, and external and internal reporting. Since 2008, Leap the Pond has implemented Intacct in nearly 300 organizations, including Indeed, Bombora, Rapid Ratings, Continuity and 4C Insight. More information can be found at www.leapthepond.com.

