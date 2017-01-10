LeapGen Launches to Help Organizations Chart Their Own Future of Work

Company hosts virtual "Founder Fireside Chat" on January 12th

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Today, LeapGen officially launched as a global consultancy organized around the new world of work. The company's mission is to help organizations shape their future workplace by adopting forward-looking workforce practices and fast-innovating technologies that are right for their business and culture. LeapGen provides a broad set of services -- from big-picture strategy and deployment to education and ongoing sustainment -- helping to knock down silos between HR, IT and the rest of the business in the process.

"Every day, CHROs and CIOs grapple with fast-evolving workplace and cloud technology shifts on the global stage, while many organizational hurdles are a drag on effecting positive changes in service of the workforce and in driving business impact," said Jason Averbook, co-founder and CEO, LeapGen. "We help HR be a better partner to the business by delivering consulting and infusing knowledge on concepts such as perpetual beta, design thinking and big data -- all with an eye toward true digital transformation."

LeapGen's portfolio of client consulting, coaching and education services include:

Strategy + Plan -- Vision development to solution definition and business and technical architecture design to change strategy.

-- Vision development to solution definition and business and technical architecture design to change strategy. Deploy + Drive Adoption -- Process & system design, governance & program management and a variety of change management offerings.

-- Process & system design, governance & program management and a variety of change management offerings. Run, Optimize + Innovate (ROI) -- Workforce surveys, understanding of latest functionality, health checks, system administration and data intelligence as a service.

-- Workforce surveys, understanding of latest functionality, health checks, system administration and data intelligence as a service. LeapAcademy -- A series of live, educational and immersive programming designed for HR and IT professionals focused on workforce transformation. The Academy is supported by a digital community of peers and resources for ongoing support.

LeapGen also incubates digital workforce transformation within its own walls, leveraging the company's LeapLab as a "tinkering tank" in which the team experiments with new technologies and practices so that the firm can recommend next-generation solutions to its clients.

LeapGen's leadership team is distinctly positioned to shape and drive transformational workforce solutions that have bottom-line impacts. As a world-recognized industry thought leader and author of more than 20 years, Averbook has a strong record of success helping define and shape the future of work. He co-founded Knowledge Infusion LLC in 2005, which was acquired by Appirio (a Wipro Company) in 2012. In addition, he served in leadership positions within companies such as PeopleSoft and Ceridian, and most recently at The Marcus Buckingham Company as its CEO.

LeapGen co-founder & Chief Service Officer, Mike Brennan, has nearly 20 years of enterprise consulting experience in both HCM and CRM, achieving success partnering with customers and building high-growth teams. Most recently, Brennan spent over a decade at Appirio in various consulting and leadership roles, including launching the Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Practice, which under his stewardship became CSOD's largest services partner.

"Digital disruption has transformative power over the success or failure of businesses today -- as it has over the past two decades. This digital shift requires we focus on experiences of our workforce to create employee advocates," commented R "Ray" Wang, best selling author and CEO of Constellation Research, Inc. "To accomplish this, digital transformation cannot simply be outsourced to an HR technology or delegated to a single department; it requires a ground-up shift in the company's technology, cultural DNA and business models. Executives seek the knowledge, tools and support needed to make this shift."

LeapGen's founders will host a live Fireside Chat to discuss the state of digital workforce transformation and the company's mission on Thursday, January 12 at 9 am PT. Register here: goo.gl/3x47KB.

About LeapGen

LeapGen is a services firm that works with organizations globally to challenge established thinking and shape their future of work. Our areas of focus include digital workforce transformation, recruiting & onboarding, human capital & talent management, HR service delivery, employee engagement and workforce intelligence. The team services companies worldwide across three key stages: Strategy/Plan, Deploy/Adopt, and Run/Optimize/Innovate. LeapGen also equips HR and IT professionals on how to serve "the worker of the future" via LeapAcademy, educational programming focused on workforce transformation. As a purpose-driven organization, LeapAcademy also helps future workers realize their potential through its programs focused on professional development. Learn more at www.leapgen.com.