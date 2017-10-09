Learjet Continues to Gain Momentum in Europe as Zenith Aviation Orders Two More Learjet 75 Business Jets to Add to its Existing Learjet Fleet

- Zenith Aviation becomes the largest operator of Learjet 75 aircraft in Europe - The Learjet 75 business jet is valued worldwide for its innovative technology, smooth ride, superior cabin experience and legendary performance - Learjet 75 aircraft offer the only flat floor cabin and 8-seat double-club configuration in the light jet category

Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that London-based Zenith Aviation, a leading private jet charter provider based in the UK, has purchased two additional Learjet 75 aircraft. Zenith Aviation, whose team has been flying Learjet aircraft since 1999, acquired its first two new Learjet 75 business jets just over a year ago. The latest two Learjet 75 aircraft will be UK-based, with several airports being considered for permanent basing.

"Since their delivery at the end of last year, we have benefited significantly from adding two Learjet 75 aircraft into our existing fleet, almost doubling our hours flown in 2017." said Zenith Aviation's Managing Director, Stuart Mulholland. "We're extremely happy with their performance and more clients are requesting the Learjet brand, re-energizing the demand for the traditional double-club, eight-seat configuration. With the additional Learjet 75 aircraft arriving next year, we look forward to being able to satisfy our ever-increasing customer demand in 2018."

Zenith Aviation, which specializes in short-haul charters throughout Europe, now ranks as the region's largest operator of Learjet 75 aircraft, with a combined fleet of four aircraft. There are approximately 160 Learjet aircraft currently based in Europe.

"It's very clear that the impressive capabilities of our Learjet 75 business jet, along with Zenith Aviation's commitment to impeccable service, are a winning combination with customers," said Christophe Degoumois, Vice President, Sales, Europe, Russia, CIS, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "We were proud to celebrate our 100th Learjet 75 aircraft delivery in June, and this remarkable aircraft will continue to lead the way by bringing advanced large-jet features to the light and super-light jet segments."

Learjet 75 aircraft: Defining private jet travel, the Learjet 75 aircraft is a no compromise business jet, meticulously engineered and performance driven. Designed with the pilot's comfort in mind, the Bombardier Vision flight deck features a synthetic vision system, enhanced ergonomics, and touch screen controls for productive missions. The Learjet 75 aircraft's powerful engines and new winglet design enable it to cruise at a speed of Mach 0.81* and climb to an impressive operating ceiling of 51,000 feet (15,545 m).*

The Learjet 75 aircraft's modern interior was designed for style and comfort and features a new cabin management system with individual touchscreen monitors and full audio and video control, LED lighting throughout the aircraft, and a generous baggage suite.

About Zenith

Zenith Aviation was established in September 2013 following the acquisition of Perfect Aviation UK Ltd by the Markerstudy Group. The Sevenoaks based Markerstudy Group is prominent within the UK insurance industry and has several other diverse business interests which now include commercial aviation. Zenith itself operates a fleet of Learjet 75, Learjet 45, Challenger 604 and Citation XLS aircraft from its base at London's Biggin Hill Airport. Zenith also offers EASA Part 145 approved maintenance from its Biggin Hill facility.

For more information on Zenith Aviation and its innovative approach to business aviation aircraft charter please contact the sales team on 01959 578444 or sales@zenithaviation.co.uk.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

*Under certain operating conditions.

Bombardier, Bombardier Vision, Challenger 604, Learjet, Learjet 45, and Learjet 75 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

