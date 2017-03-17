Learn How to Optimise Your Regulatory & HTA Submissions with a Comprehensive Health Economic & Epidemiologic Evidence Strategy

Upcoming webinar hosted by Xtalks to discuss best practices for developing a comprehensive health economic and epidemiologic evidence strategy and evidence generation plan that is targeted to meet the needs of regulators and payers

TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - The live broadcast taking place on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, features Michael Cook, Principal, Epidemiology and Dhvani Shah, Lead Health Economist both from ICON Commercialisation & Outcomes as presenters.

Key Insights

Join the speakers to learn about the best practices for developing a comprehensive health economic and epidemiologic evidence strategy and evidence generation plan that is targeted to meet the needs of regulators and payers.

Get insights on the different types of health economic and epidemiologic evidence that can be used to optimise the success of regulatory and HTA submissions, the typical timeframes for generating each piece of evidence, and how to address challenging HTA submission scenarios, such as when:

Sponsors only submit Phase II data for accelerated regulatory approval

Clinical trials did not demonstrate clinical/statistical significance in their primary endpoint

Clinical trials effect sizes did not meet the existing cost-effectiveness thresholds

Overview

Regulators and payers have placed new demands on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to provide health economic and epidemiologic evidence, in addition to clinical trials data, to demonstrate the value and safety of a new product. A well-developed evidence strategy is an important part of the clinical development program, and is a key component of regulatory and HTA submission planning.

Planning for regulatory and HTA submissions requires strategic foresight into what regulators and payers will consider most influential in their respective reviews. An important step is to identify the health economic and epidemiology evidence that needs to be collected during the clinical development program, and what evidence may already exist. A landscape assessment, done when the investigational product is in early clinical development, can identify evidence sources that may already exist in the published literature, and the availability of:

Background epidemiologic data on the incidence/prevalence of the disease

Characteristics and comorbidities of the target patient population, and the burden of disease

Current treatment guidelines for the disease

HTA approaches used for other therapies with the same indication

Current and future market access and pricing considerations

Data on the humanistic and economic impacts on the disease

Also in early clinical development, it is important to define the aspirational value message for the investigational product in terms of unmet medical need, clinical value, human value, or economic value. By aligning the health economic and epidemiologic evidence strategy with the aspirational value message, the relevance of each piece of evidence becomes clear.

Best Practices and Challenges

Identify Evidence Gaps Early

Solicit Early Stakeholder Feedback

Be Ready for Challenging HTA Submissions

For more information or to register for this free webinar visit: Optimise Your Regulatory & HTA Submissions with a Comprehensive Health Economic & Epidemiologic Evidence Strategy

