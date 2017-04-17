Learn How To Improve Outcomes With High-Fidelity Wraparound Services In Upcoming Webinar For Members Of The OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services

Join this members-only web briefing on May 16 at 2:00pm ET to hear outcomes from Catholic Charities of Broome County's high-fidelity wrapround program

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - The term "wraparound" was first coined in the 1980's and has been defined in many different ways. The term has been used to described as a philosophy, a treatment approach, and set of services. In recent years, wraparound has been utilized and defined as an intensive, individualized care planning, delivery, and management process. At its core, the wraparound process is an intensive, holistic process for engaging with children and families with complex needs. The wraparound process seeks to achieve positive outcomes for families, caregivers, siblings, and the child. In addition, the wraparound process also targets goals that would increase problem solving, behavioral change, and family social supports.

Although initially the wraparound process was used in conjunction with residential care, today we find its use is being directed to avoid congregate care in favor of stabilizing children in a community setting. Wraparound services are also being utilized by managed care organizations in partnership with providers to achieve better outcomes.

Join OPEN MINDS senior associate, Howard Shiffman and Lori Accardi, executive director of Encompass Health Home and Catholic Charities of Broome County for this informative, case study-oriented web briefing on May 16 at 2:00pm ET to find out how to implement and utilize wraparound services to improve outcomes for children. Our faculty will showcase how Catholic Charities of Broome County has used high-fidelity wraparound services and the outcomes revealed from their program. During this 60-minute executive web briefing, attendees will:

Understand what high-fidelity wraparound services are and how they are being used

Uncover why the wraparound process has become a popular management and delivery system for children

Hear what managed care organizations hope to achieve in utilizing high-fidelity wraparound services

Explore an in-depth case study on how Catholic Charities of Broome County is using high-fidelity wraparound services to achieve better outcomes

