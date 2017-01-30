Learning Care Group Acquires Creative Kids Learning Centers

NOVI, MI--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Learning Care Group, Inc. today announced its acquisition of Creative Kids Learning Centers, 10 preschools serving families throughout Nevada's Las Vegas Valley. Learning Care Group is the second-largest for-profit early education and childcare provider in North America.

The Creative Kids Learning Center brand joins Childtime, The Children's Courtyard, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited and Tutor Time in the Learning Care Group portfolio, which includes more than 900 school locations.

"An emphasis on whole child development in a safe, engaging environment makes Creative Kids Learning Centers a natural fit for Learning Care Group," noted Barbara Beck, CEO at Learning Care Group. "As Creative Kids joins our portfolio of brands, we look forward to continuing to inspire young learners throughout the Las Vegas Valley as we prepare them for future success."

At Creative Kids Learning Centers, the educational experience is designed to promote children's social, emotional, physical and intellectual development. A fun, child-centric learning environment encourages engagement, motivation and growth. Skilled, caring teachers guide students' hands-on discovery, supporting children as they master new skills, test their own abilities, try new ideas and build confidence. Each Creative Kids Learning Center has an Educational Specialist who oversees ongoing staff training. Schools serve children ages 18 months to 12 years.

Creative Kids Learning Centers have attained accreditation through the National Early Childhood Program Accreditation (NECPA). This distinction is reserved for exceptional early childhood programs that meet more than 250 criteria of high quality indicators in curriculum, student progress, health and safety, administration, teacher/child ratio, and parent and community involvement.

"It's been an honor to serve Nevada families for the past 37 years by providing the highest quality early education experience in an environment that offers children a fun, hands-on approach to learning through play," said Carol Levins, former owner and founder of Creative Kids Learning Centers. "I'm confident that under Learning Care Group's leadership, Creative Kids Learning Centers will continue to bring children joy for many years to come while helping them to thrive and achieve their full potential."

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early child education and family solutions, with nearly 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through seven unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children's Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, and Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers. It operates more than 900 schools (corporate and franchise) across 36 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 130,000 children. Learning Care Group's proprietary School Readiness Pathway supports the development of the academic and social skills needed for a smooth transition to elementary school. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com