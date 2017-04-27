Learning Design Pioneer Launches New Learning Analytics to Inform Instruction and Course Design

Smart Sparrow's new analytics features provide real-time feedback on student progress and engagement, enabling faculty and instructional designers to continuously improve the learning experience

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Smart Sparrow announced new learner data analytics features to its learning design platform that provide faculty and instructional designers with better insight into what elements of a course best engage students, what concepts are challenging students, and where course experiences can be improved.

"We're seeing a growing enthusiasm in higher ed for using data and analytics to inform student advising and early warning systems. But, we can't stop there. Data must inform how we continuously evolve and improve teaching and learning," said Dror Ben-Naim, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Smart Sparrow. "Better insight into the student experience, coupled with tools that give institutions the ability to design engaging and personalized learning experiences, means faculty no longer have to wait until the end of the semester to understand what's working."

With three types of "Class Reports," faculty can understand how students are mastering content, where they are struggling, and how to intervene to help them succeed. The analytics enable instructional designers to understand the effectiveness of individual lessons, or activities within lessons, and use that insight to inform continuous lesson improvement.

"The Smart Sparrow data analytics give me important insights as to how much time students are spending on a learning task," said Shala Mills, an instructor at Fort Hays State University. "In some cases, I find students are breezing through activities that I had hoped would involve more time and reflection. In other cases, I'll be more optimistic about the time it takes students to complete a task than what the data analytics reveal. With real data in hand about the actual time on task, I am able to make important course design changes that will result in the work habits I am looking for in my students."

More than 8,000 faculty and instructional designers worldwide have used the Smart Sparrow authoring platform to apply cutting-edge learning science and learner-focused design to create more than 20,000 simulations, digital lessons, and blended courses. More information on the new analytics features is available here.

About Smart Sparrow

Smart Sparrow is a learning design platform for next-generation courseware. It allows any educator to create amazingly engaging and adaptive learning experiences and then continuously improve them using learner analytics. Students are better supported and more motivated to succeed. Smart Sparrow believes in designing tools that support great teaching, and put faculty first to unlock the potential of adaptive learning. www.smartsparrow.com