Lease Agreement Reached with Guy-Favreau YMCA for One Year

Helping Our Communities

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada

Public Services and Procurement Canada recognizes the important role that the Guy-Favreau YMCA has in offering community and sporting services to the community located in downtown Montréal.

In 2007, the YMCA and the government of the day had entered into an agreement to phase out the institution's government subsidy over 10 years. This agreement would bring the YMCA to full market rent in May of 2017.

Public Services and Procurement Canada and the YMCA have reached an agreement on a one-year lease at the symbolic cost of one dollar to allow the institution to develop a business plan that will allow it to pay fair market lease rates.

Quotes

"We have listened to the concerns of the community and reached an agreement with the YMCA. This one-year lease positions the institution to find a viable solution for the future."

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"This is excellent news for us, as this one-year reprieve will enable us to work with our partners to redefine the vision and operation of the YMCA's community and sports centre at the Guy-Favreau Complex, with strong hope of finding a long-term viable solution."

Stéphane Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, YMCAs of Quebec

"I am pleased that the YMCA and Public Services and Procurement Canada have signed an agreement. This will ensure that the YMCA can continue to provide its services to the community for an additional year, while developing a way forward."

Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie - Le Sud-Ouest - Île-des-Sœurs

Quick Facts

The YMCA has been a tenant of the Guy-Favreau Complex since 1986.

The location is in a neighbourhood with a 33% immigration rate and a large income disparity, where 1 in 3 residents live below the low-income threshold.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook