LED Lites USA In Talks to Distribute in the United States Revolutionary New LED Products

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - LED Lites USA, a division of Renewable Energy and Power, Inc., ( OTC PINK : RBNW), a diversified corporation with markets in energy-saving technologies of LED lighting, solar and wind energy, is in talks to distribute in the United States several innovative products manufactured by ARK Lighting of Shenzhen, China.

LED Lites USA is negotiating to be the distributor of a versatile magnetic-mounting and dimmable LED lighting strip, which allows easy replacement of non-LED lighting in virtually any application. The magnetic backing of the LED strip lighting, with a lifespan of over 80,000 hours, allows the strips to be placed in an existing fixture in seconds.

The full plastic shatterproof housing, especially designed for safety in food service applications such as restaurants and grocery stores, does not require a cover which provides higher lumen output with no increase in power requirements. Each 9 watt strip provides 1,350 lumens, with the 18 watt version providing 2,695 lumens per strip, each fixture able to contain multiple strips for any illumination desired.

Additionally, LED Lites USA will offer LED Tube Lighting designed to allow rotation of the tube to direct the lighting to specific areas, a dramatic improvement over existing LED Tube Lighting. ARK Lighting can deliver a million tubes a month at a very competitive price.

"We believe that virtually anyone considering switching to LED Lighting will choose these two products as they are an obvious improvement over all competing LED products," said company president Donald MacIntyre. "LED Lites USA believes being the distributor for the products will significantly advance overall sales in the coming months."

LED lighting lowers energy costs directly and by lowering cooling bills as less heat is generated by LEDs. The expertise LED Lites USA provides, for both new and retrofit LED Lighting, allows businesses to take advantage of these savings with the lowest costs for the most advanced LED products, and with the least disruption to their on-going business.

LED Lites also provides learning material, both directly and through its website and social media, to those interested in learning more about LED Lighting. LED Lites USA constantly evaluates the LEDs being used in the products it provides, stocking those with the newest LEDs that provide the most effective illumination at the lowest cost. Upgrades to imported product increase the reliability and ease of installation, making the products of LED Lites USA stand out as manufactured in the USA from domestic and imported components rather than just passing on products supplied from overseas.

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.'s website, www.reappower.com, illustrates the important services and products Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (REAP) provides to the Green Energy market to make it competitive with fossil fuels by employing proprietary new technologies in combination with existing solar and wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. REAP functions in both domestic and international markets that are in vigorous growth stages with long-term prospects. Federal and state legislation in the United States, including many tax incentives, are driving businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with the new solar and LED alternatives offered by REAP.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.