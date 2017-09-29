LED Lites USA Unique Booth at WESTEC a Hit Providing Manufacturing Companies Needed LED Expertise

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 29, 2017) - LED Lites USA, a division of Renewable Energy and Power, Inc., ( OTC PINK : RBNW) a diversified corporation with markets in energy-saving technologies of LED lighting, solar and wind energy, demonstrated its extensive LED line of products at the recent WESTEC Trade Show at the L.A. Convention Center, the West Coast's leading manufacturing event.

"Our strategy of attending shows not dedicated to lighting worked very well," explained company president Donald MacIntyre. "By being the single lighting company exhibiting at this manufacturing event, we captured the interest of the many companies that have considered switching to LED lighting to lower energy costs directly and through the lower heat generated by LEDs. Many had considered the move but hadn't taken concrete steps to begin the changeover. The expertise we provided, for both new and retrofit, assisted greatly in moving them forward, and we're now making numerous visits to facilities to advise on the best way for them to accomplish their goals of moving to LED lighting."

LED Lites USA is evaluating upcoming trade shows around the country for the remainder of this year and for 2018 with the goal of being the number one LED Lighting company exhibiting at the shows. Advisory material is provided for assisting the companies in their plans, and on-site visits are scheduled at the customer's convenience to provide analysis and recommendations. LED Lites USA constantly evaluates the LEDs being used in products it provides, stocking those with the newest LEDs that provide the most effective illumination at the lowest cost. Upgrades to imported product increase the reliability and ease of installation, making LED Lites USA products stand out as manufactured in the USA from domestic and imported components rather than just being products supplied from overseas.

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.'s website, www.reappower.com, illustrates the important services and products Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (REAP) provides to the Green Energy market to make it competitive with fossil fuels by employing proprietary new technologies in combination with existing solar and wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. REAP functions in both domestic and international markets that are in vigorous growth stages with long-term prospects. Federal and state legislation in the United States, including many tax incentives, are driving businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with the new solar and LED alternatives offered by REAP.

