LED modules in the Zhaga spotlight

PISCATAWAY, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - The Zhaga Consortium, a global association of lighting companies that is standardizing components of LED luminaires, has finalized several new and updated specifications for LED lighting products that are typically used in spotlighting and related applications.

The three specifications -- designated Books 10, 12 and 17 -- all describe LED light sources that have a small, circular light-emitting surface (LES) of less than 30 mm in diameter. Several of the specified product types have already been widely adopted in the lighting market.

Book 10 defines a series of circular LED modules that require a separate driver. This new Book is designed to replace two older specifications, namely Books 3 and 11. Meanwhile, Book 12 describes a family of square or rectangular COB arrays, and the new edition of Book 12 now includes circular array holders. Lastly, Book 17 describes LED light engines (LLEs) with a circular LES in which the driver is integrated into the housing.

Book 10 and Book 12 are available as public documents and can be downloaded from the Zhaga website. Book 17 is approved for use by Zhaga members only, and will be published later in 2017.

Book details

The new Book 10 contains simplified and harmonized specifications for the circular LED modules that were previously described in Books 3 and 11, two existing Zhaga specifications. Book 10 is fully compatible with Books 3 and 11, and the older specifications will eventually be removed from use. This marks the first occasion on which Zhaga has replaced older Books with a new specification that contains simplified requirements, and is easier to use.

Book 10 contains all the LED modules that are covered in Books 3 and 11, including the 50-mm-diameter LED modules from Book 3 and the 35-mm-diameter versions from Book 11.

The latest edition of Book 12 now contains array holders to complement the chip-on-board (COB) LED arrays that featured in the first edition. Book 12 and Book 10 are closely related; the Book 12 holders have the same outer dimensions (35-mm or 50-mm diameter) as the Book 10 LED modules.

This means that a Zhaga-compatible spotlight LED module can either be a standalone product, or it can be constructed by combining a COB LED array with a suitable array holder. In each case, a separate driver is required.

Book 17 is a new specification that defines LLEs with an integrated driver. Rather than try to fit the driver into the 50-mm-diameter housing of a Book 10 module, it was decided to use a larger housing with a maximum diameter of 81 mm and maximum height of 15 mm. This provides more space for a free choice of driver technology, making it easier to deal with issues such as flicker, immunity and safety.

Some characteristics are shared by the new Books. For example, the Book 17 LLEs have the same screw-hole positions as the 50-mm-diameter Book 10 modules and Book 12 holders. Also, the same LES categories are used throughout these three Books.

More information on all these Books can be found on the Zhaga website at www.zhagastandard.org/books/overview.

About Zhaga

Zhaga is a global lighting-industry consortium that is standardizing components of LED luminaires, including LED light engines, LED modules, LED arrays, holders, electronic control gear (LED drivers) and connectivity fit systems. This helps to streamline the LED lighting supply chain, and to simplify LED luminaire design and manufacturing.