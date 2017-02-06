LeddarTech and IDT Partner to Develop New IC Solution for Automotive LiDARs

LeddarTech Selects IDT to Develop Its New LeddarCore IC for Mass-Market Solid-State LiDARs Targeting ADAS and Autonomous Driving Applications

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC and SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - LeddarTech Inc. and Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today announced they have entered into a partnership agreement to jointly carry out the development and supply of the LeddarCore LCA2 integrated circuits. The LeddarCore is a receiver IC which is a key element within an automotive LiDAR system. This newest generation of LeddarCore IC enables solid-state implementations of high-performance, low-cost automotive LiDARs, which are required for the mass-market deployment of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles.

As part of the agreement, IDT®, a developer of complete mixed-signal solutions for automotive, communications, computing, consumer, and industrial markets, will leverage its advanced expertise for component requirements analysis, architecture, design, development, characterization, qualification and transfer to manufacturing of the LCA2.

Built into the LCA2, the patented Leddar signal acquisition and advanced processing algorithms generate a cleaner digital signal and lower detection thresholds compared with other LiDAR methods to achieve higher ranges and sensitivity at a much lower cost. The LCA2 allows automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to rapidly develop and achieve the high-volume production of optimized 2D and 3D flash LiDARs aimed at sub-$100 volume prices using readily available optoelectronic technologies.

Solid-state LiDARs based on LeddarCore ICs can be customized and optimized to fit the specific requirements of the intended applications, from advanced driving assistance applications (such as forward collision warning, advance emergency breaking, automated cruise control, and park assist) to fully autonomous driving solutions. These small-size LiDAR systems can easily be integrated into standard automotive components such as front grill, bumpers, head lights and tail lights for a seamless design.

LeddarTech CEO Charles Boulanger sees significant added value in this agreement. "This partnership brings together two driving forces, combining LeddarTech's highly specialized know-how in solid-state LiDARs with IDT's world-class expertise in the development of highly integrated automotive-grade ICs. IDT's strong track record and extensive relationships within the automotive ecosystem make it a partner of choice for the LCA2 project," he explained.

"LeddarTech has established itself in solid-state LiDAR technology and is rapidly gaining tremendous momentum within automotive Tier 1s and OEMs," said Frantz Saintellemy, vice president of IDT's Automotive and Industrial Division. "With the development of the LeddarCore ICs, LeddarTech is positioning itself as the most credible player to enable the rapid integration of low-cost, high-performance LiDARs into mass-market vehicles in the shortest possible time frame. The team at IDT looks forward to utilizing our automotive expertise in the development of the LeddarCore ICs."

Functional LiDAR units demonstrating the capabilities of the LCA2 design were showcased at CES this January, and LeddarTech expects to initiate automotive LiDAR development and integration programs with select partners within the coming weeks. Engineering samples of the LCA2 ICs are currently expected in early 2018, and volume availability is currently planned for the end of 2018.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, real-time interconnect, wireless power, serial switching, interfaces, battery management ICs, power management, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is the developer and owner of Leddar, a patented LiDAR sensing technology that constitutes a novel approach in object detection and ranging. Developed over 10+ years of R&D, Leddar is a unique combination of advanced light wave signal processing and software algorithms that enables the development of highly customizable and cost-effective sensing devices for multiple markets such as automotive, drones, or industrial automation. LeddarTech is a spin-off of Canada's leading optics and photonics institute, INO. www.leddartech.com.

LeddarTech, its logo, Leddar, LeddarCore, Leddar M16 and LeddarVu are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc.

IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. or its wholly-owned subsidiaries around the world. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.