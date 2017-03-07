Lee Stoian Named to efabless' Newly Created Advisory Board

Noted Executive and Technologist will Work with efabless to Further Develop Platform, Strategic Initiatives

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - efabless corporation, an open-innovation, semiconductor creation platform, today announced the creation of an advisory board, naming noted executive and technologist Lee Stoian as its initial member.

Stoian will work with efabless to further develop its platform and strategic customer and partnership initiatives. "Lee has been a valued counselor to efabless and I am pleased that we formalized the relationship," remarks Mike Wishart, co-founder and chief executive officer of efabless. "He sets the bar for our advisory board members who will work closely with us to advance our mission and accelerate our revolutionary model of community engineering to enable IoT and smart products."

About Lee Stoian

Currently general partner of Phoenix Business Partners, a transition management consulting service firm, Stoian has more than 40 years of a deep technical and executive skillset in analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and intellectual property (IP). His diverse experience ranges from business and management to engineering in high-tech start-up companies as well as large corporations.

"efabless has created a compelling solution that brings the creativity and productivity benefits of open innovation to semiconductors," says Stoian. "I am pleased to join the efabless advisory board and assist it as it expands its global community of designers and makes efabless a commercial success."

Previously, Stoian served as vice president of engineering for Intersil Corporation, vice president of engineering at Elantec and president and CEO of SiPCore, Inc., a mixed-signal IP provider. Earlier in his career, Stoian held various executive, senior technical management and technical positions at National Semiconductor Corporation and Motorola Inc.

Stoian has been a member of the board of directors of several privately held companies. He also served as interim CEO of startups in mobile device security, power management, clean technology for energy-efficient control solutions for the lighting industry, and semiconductors for wireless PAN and cellular telephony.

Stoian holds a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Bucharest in Romania, and is a graduate of the Executive Marketing Program for Technology-Based Businesses from the University of Western Ontario in Canada.

About efabless

efabless corporation is an open innovation, semiconductor creation platform focused on enabling "smart" products. Its community delivers customized integrated electronics required for IC companies and hardware system innovators to turn their ideas into marketable products. Specializing in the design of analog/mixed-signal IP and ICs and agile ASICs, efabless gives designers the means to define, develop and monetize their work. Its community spans more than 1,000 members from over 30 countries around the world. For information visit: www.efabless.com

