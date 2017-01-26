Legal Workspace Expands Technology and Business Process Consulting Services for Law Firms

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - Legal Workspace, a leading provider of cloud-based work environments designed specifically for law firms, has expanded its consultative services for law firms to help eliminate common business challenges. The services, led by legal applications expert Lisa Zurcher, will help law firms simplify complex tasks around time, billing and accounting, document management and practice management to save time and money and introduce more efficiency. The offering will include strategic planning, technology selection, implementation and training.

The addition of these services complements Legal Workspace's ongoing expansion as a company. In 2016, the company grew its revenue by 70% and doubled its legal consulting resources.

Zurcher has more than a decade of experience in legal operations and joined the company in November. Before Legal Workspace, she founded Systematized Office Solutions, LLC in 2004. The consulting firm worked hand-in-hand with law firms to identify business pain points and create process roadmaps to correct them. She has several legal technology certifications including Time Matters Advanced, PCLaw Advanced and Rocket Matter CCP.

Legal Workspace counts many leading legal technology companies as partners and provides hosting and certified support for Amicus Attorney, ProLaw, Needles, Time Matters, Worldox, QuickBooks, LawBase, Timeslips, PCLaw, ProLaw, Tabs3 and more.

"Over time, law firm processes and related technologies degrade and may not be able to accommodate growth, evolving client requests or changing business priorities," said Zurcher. "While a firm may consider a process adequate, in reality it may be time-intensive, costly and a security risk. We provide the expert knowledge and personal touch to transform cumbersome, time-consuming tasks into quick and efficient endeavors. For example, imagine if your time and billing process relied on a combination of paper, spreadsheets and multiple, unintegrated systems. If that process could be streamlined to a matter of hours at the end of the month instead of days, that's a valuable achievement."

"Legal Workspace allows law firms to transfer burdensome IT to the cloud while still enabling attorneys to work with the legal-specific solutions they prefer. Expanding consultative services furthers our goal to help law firms create efficient and secure processes that align with strategic visions and business priorities," said Joe Kelly, president and CEO of Legal Workspace. "We welcome Lisa to the company and look forward to her and her team's contributions to law firm success."

Zurcher joins a team of technology specialists have a depth of experience in legal and are certified in the leading legal-specific applications that law firms rely on to run a practice.

"The knowledge of the Legal Workspace team is formidable. Legal Workspace knew the software we work with. The engineers are certified in certain programs we use like Worldox. We don't have to call the software maker for support," commented Tanya R. Wood, SPHR, SHRM-SCP of Jermain, Dunnagan & Owens, PC.

About Legal Workspace

Founded in 2008, Legal Workspace offers law firms a legal-specific, cloud-based environment that hosts all the software applications needed to run a practice. The highly secure workspace eliminates the complexities of IT management for attorneys while giving them anytime, anywhere access from any device. In addition to providing Microsoft Office, Outlook and anti-virus and anti-spam protections, Legal Workspace hosts legal software applications from industry-leading providers of practice management, document management and time and billing software as well as legal document generation automation. To learn more or to request a demo, visit www.legal-workspace.com.