Legend Power Announces Results For First Quarter 2017

VANCOUVER, BC - February 23, 2017 - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSX VENTURE: LPS) today reported its first quarter 2017 financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2016. Currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Summary:

Achieved revenue of $644,847

Blended gross profit margin of 43%

9 unique customer transactions

Total of 11 unit sales

$58,622 average unit sales price

Committed orders1 for 20 units

Corporate Update

The Legend Power sales team continued to increase opportunity flow in core target markets during the quarter. Several proof-of-concept deals are expected to move to full product rollouts as new opportunities and markets continue to materialize. Revenue of $644,847 was realized in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and the company boasts a sizeable number of Committed orders.

In many ways, the beginning of Legend's Fiscal year was the beginning of its transition from a startup entity to a growth stage company. The Company has a strengthened balance sheet, the product is a strong performer offering appreciable value, and the five pillars required to support a growth stage company are now in place. The five pillars are:

Having the right people; Sufficient capital to fuel growth; The operational capacity to support growing sales; A proven product that meets or exceeds customer expectations; and Demonstrable customer success with anticipated sales growth.

The primary operational initiatives Legend Power is focused on are:

Methodical sales growth -- introduction of Legend to new geographical regions Implement major account management methodology Leverage marketing plan as an enabler and accelerator of sales Develop and introduce a professional "reseller franchise" offering

Increase profitability Proactive cost management Margin improvement for installation component of sale

Manage working capital requirements

Improve field service levels to shorten sales cycle and increase customer satisfaction

Deliver next generation product on time and on budget

Financial summary for the three month periods ended December, 2016 and 2015



Three-months ended December 31 (Canadian dollars)

2016 2015 Change Revenue 644,847 533,387 20.9 % Cost of sales 369,688 392,161 (5.7 )% Gross margin2 275,159 141,226 94.8 % Gross margin % 42.7 % 26.5 % 16.2 % Operating expenses 748,947 671,597 11.5 % Operating expenses as % of sales 116.1 % 125.9 % (9.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA3 (345,714 ) (372,941 ) 7.3 % Net (loss)4 (477,755 ) (530,130 ) (9.9 )%

2 Gross margin is based on a blend of both equipment and installation revenue.

3 Adjusted EBITDA; for the three months ended December, 2016 and 2015, we are disclosing Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS financial measure, as a supplementary indicator of operating performance. We define EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, income taxes, amortization, foreign exchange amounts and non-cash stock based compensation.

4 Before other items.

Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call Details:

DATE: Thursday, February 23, 2017 TIME: 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) DIAL-IN NUMBER: Toronto (647) 788-4901 Toll Free - North America (+1)(877) 201-0168 CONFERENCE ID: 75247738 REPLAY: Available at: www.legendpower.com

A complete set of the December 31, 2016 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis are available on Legend's corporate website. To view these documents, visit: http://legendpower.com/investors/financial-statements/. Both documents are also filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com (link is external)).

1 Committed orders is a non-IFRS measure, which is a supplementary indicator of sales activity.

We are presenting this measure because we believe it provides the reader a clearer and more current understanding of the Company's sales activity which is typically not apparent until much later when components of a sale have achieved minimum revenue recognition criteria.

The measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines committed orders as the total number of units committed for purchase by customers, evidenced by either a purchase order, purchase agreement or both as at the date of this MD&A, which had not been recognized in revenue during the proceeding financial periods.

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) markets a proprietary device, the 'Harmonizer' that helps individual buildings reduce energy consumption through the utility-proven concept of Conservation Voltage Reduction, (CVR). Legend provides customers risk free energy savings, improves the value of their physical assets, and enhances their sustainability efforts. As an application with demand side benefits, Legend is also a key contributor toward utility conservation goals. Legend was recognized as the top performing cleantech company on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2015.

Forward-Looking Statements

