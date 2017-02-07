Legend Power Hires Senior Marketing, Sales, & Electrical Operations Talent to Support Revenue Growth

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSX VENTURE: LPS), a global leader in voltage reduction and optimization technology, today announced the addition of two strategic hires and a promotion to its senior management team. Dayel Peterson was added in the capacity of Director of Field Operations, and Richard Whitehead was recruited as Director of Marketing. Additionally, long-standing team member Erik Wolfe was promoted to the position of Director of Sales. These strategic hires and promotions further amplify Legend's offensive and defensive capabilities to increase sales, generate more revenue, and deliver an above-expectations customer experience.

Dayel Peterson comes to Legend with over 35 years of electrical systems design, energy conservation, best construction practices, and management experience. He has held multiple positions within the energy management sector with both The Walter Fedy Partnership and EnerNOC. In his last position as the Senior Manager of Operations-APAC, Mr. Peterson advanced the Korean market to become EnerNOC's fastest growing region with over 1GW of demand under management. He also oversaw pilot projects in Taiwan, Japan, and Australia. Mr. Peterson was the Chairman for OACETT's Grand Valley Chapter, the independent certifying body for engineering and applied science technicians. His experience in Ontario and abroad will help guide Legend's growth in both national and international markets.

"Joining Legend Power was an easy decision for me," commented Dayel Peterson. "My experience in the Ontario region as well as abroad has equipped me with the industry best practices Legend needs for successful field operations. We will exceed customer expectations by ensuring every system is installed quickly, smoothly, and with minimal down-time. Energy conservation is something I feel strongly about and Legend is a leader in this space. I'm excited to join this dynamic company at this high-growth stage."

With 17 years of marketing and sales experience, Richard Whitehead brings to Legend a talent for building strong and trustworthy brands, increasing brand awareness amongst targeted audiences, and generating actionable leads to increase revenue. His career spans both senior sales and marketing leadership positions for solution oriented hardware/software companies. The marketing guidance he'll provide will position the company as a dominant player in energy sustainability and will arm the sales team with the tools needed to quickly close more business.

"I was very selective when looking for my next spot to land," said Richard Whitehead. "Legend has an awesome product that offers the real-world benefit of reducing commercial and industrial building energy consumption. Their manufacturing process is scalable. The product is ready for large-scale deployment. The sales team is in place and growing. It's now time for the world to know this game-changing product exists and the immense value Legend brings to the table."

"During his 8-year tenure with our organization, Erik has consistently demonstrated strong core values, sales leadership, and an ability to understand the needs of our customer base," stated Randy Buchamer, President and CEO of Legend Power. "Making him our Director of Sales was an easy choice. This change, combined with our strategic new hires, adds a huge amount of horsepower to our sales organization."

Legend's ability to attract and retain top talent, the successful implementation of its 5 pillar sustainable growth strategy, and the recent leadership changes in sales, marketing, and field operations, positions the company for significant sales growth in 2017.

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) markets a proprietary device, the 'Harmonizer' that helps individual buildings reduce energy consumption through the utility-proven concept of Conservation Voltage Reduction, (CVR). Legend provides customers risk free energy savings, improves the value of their physical assets, and enhances their sustainability efforts. As an application with demand side benefits, Legend is also a key contributor toward utility conservation goals. Legend was recognized as the top performing cleantech company on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2015.

