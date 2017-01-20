Legend Power Schedules Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSX VENTURE: LPS) today announced that it will release its fiscal year 2016 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2016, on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 6:00am pacific time (9:00am ET). Legend has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its fiscal 2016 financial results for Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:00am pacific time (1:00pm ET). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Steve Vanry, Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 TIME: 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) DIAL-IN NUMBER: Toronto (647) 788-4901 Toll Free - North America (+1)(877) 201-0168 CONFERENCE ID: 58659837 REPLAY: Available at: www.legendpower.com

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) markets a proprietary device, the 'Harmonizer' that helps individual buildings reduce energy consumption through the utility-proven concept of Conservation Voltage Reduction, (CVR). Legend provides customers risk free energy savings, improves the value of their physical assets, and enhances their sustainability efforts. As an application with demand side benefits, Legend is also a key contributor toward utility conservation goals. Legend was recognized as the top performing cleantech company on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2015.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.