Legion Debuts Intelligent Workforce Engagement Platform with $10.5 Million in Series A

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Legion Technologies, a new startup delivering an intelligent workforce engagement platform, today announced its official launch and a $10.5 million series A round of financing led by Norwest Venture Partners. Sean Jacobsohn, partner at Norwest, has joined the company's board of directors. This round brings the total amount raised to $13.5 million and included participation from seed investors First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures and Webb Investment Network. The new funding will accelerate the delivery of the Legion platform to customers and help the company scale.

The hourly workforce population in the U.S. consists of 79.9 million people -- making it the largest group of workers -- however it remains one of the most underserved groups when it comes to flexibility, modern technology, collaborative culture and compelling work options.1 Launching today, Legion's mission is to fundamentally upgrade hourly workforce management and engagement for both employers and workers through its machine-learning based solution that takes a unique approach to labor optimization and employee engagement.

"Having a vibrant, highly engaged workforce is essential for service industries to deliver the most optimal customer experience possible. This can be a challenging proposition considering high rates of turnover, the cost of replacement and rapidly evolving expectations of the new generation of workforce," said Sean Jacobsohn, partner at Norwest. "Legion offers a next generation technology platform that is becoming essential and provides employers, as well as employees, the necessary tools to engage each other with efficiency and ease."

Philz Coffee Deploys the Legion Workforce Engagement Platform Nationwide

Legion is proud to add Philz Coffee as a customer. Philz Coffee is using Legion to reinforce its "People First" philosophy by empowering its hourly employees across all its nationwide locations to control when, where and how much they want to work while simultaneously improving operational efficiency. This is achieved by using the Legion platform to automate end-to-end workforce operations which include labor forecasting, scheduling and matching the best employees to the right shifts. For more information on Philz' deployment of Legion, please see here.

The Legion solution enables employers to transform their hourly workforce into single, connected network of trained employees. Legion uses AI-based technology to automatically match employees to work, taking into account labor forecast, employee preferences, compliance and many other factors. This enables employers to not only gain unprecedented efficiency in labor management but also provides their workforce a wide spectrum of work options that they seek, improving retention and culture.

Hourly employees get access to Legion's easy-to-use mobile application providing them with a customized experience and powerful controls. Within the mobile application, employees can get highly personalized schedules and shift offers presented to them, without compromising employer business policies and labor compliance laws. Legion is live at customer locations across the country today and customers are leveraging their workforce network to achieve great results and a measurable ROI.

About Legion Technologies, Inc.

Legion is an intelligent workforce engagement platform that fundamentally upgrades hourly workforce engagement for both employers and workers. The platform is powered by machine learning-based labor forecasting and an AI-based matching engine that optimally correlates employee preferences, skills and experience with business coverage demand to make workforce management smarter and more efficient. The company is based in Menlo Park, CA and founded by Sanish Mondkar, formerly Chief Product Officer & EVP at SAP SG and EVP Product, Technology & Operations at Ariba Inc.

About Norwest Venture Partners

Norwest is a leading Silicon Valley based venture capital and growth equity investment firm managing more than $6 billion in capital. Since our inception, we have invested in more than 600 companies. The firm invests in early to late stage companies across a wide range of sectors with a focus on consumer, enterprise, and healthcare. We offer a deep network of connections, operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders advance on their journey. Norwest has offices in Palo Alto and San Francisco, with subsidiaries in India and Israel.

