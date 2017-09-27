Legion Technologies Enables Philz Coffee's Community Workforce

Philz modernizes people operations and empowers its employee community with next-generation workforce engagement platform

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Today, Legion announced the rollout of its new workforce engagement platform to Philz Coffee's 1,000 hourly employees across 40 locations in California and Washington DC. Philz Coffee was looking for a platform to help the company significantly enhance its people operations while simultaneously transforming its hourly workforce into a connected, empowered community. Philz's employees can now control when, where and how much they want to work by using the Legion platform. By automating employee engagement, store managers can now focus on customer interactions and business growth.

"There's often a challenge in meeting both business demand as well as employee satisfaction as it relates to schedules," said Jacob Jaber, CEO, Philz Coffee. "Our mission at Philz is to better days, not only for our customers but also for our team members. Legion allows team members to become active participants in the creation of their schedule and also makes it easy for us as a business to best serve our community. Legion is the future."

Working side by side with Philz in the product development process, Legion streamlined the process of managing Philz' large hourly workforce for Philz. Legion's key features include:

Empowering employees with the flexibility to choose when, how much and where they want to work -- even across various store locations

Matching hourly employees to the best work options by using artificial intelligence to identify staff member preferences and skills

Generating accurate labor forecasting and automates scheduling

Providing real-time integrations to HR, PoS and mobile ordering

"The Philz leadership team was eager to use a mobile-first platform that provides unprecedented flexibility to their workforce while improving store operations," said Sanish Mondkar, CEO of Legion. "We are proud to partner with Philz to build the workforce engagement platform of the future that helps reinforce Philz's commitment to culture, innovation and operational excellence."

About Philz Coffee

Philz is a national coffee company that offers more than 20 unique customized blends and brews coffee one cup at a time. It's also known for being the originator of the Mint Mojito® -- a sweet and creamy iced coffee drink. What started off as a labor of love in the Mission District of San Francisco, has turned into a national coffee chain with nearly 40 stores across California and Washington D.C., with Boston coming soon. While there are four million ways to enjoy Philz, they believe the best cup of coffee is one that comes to your own taste.

About Legion Technologies, Inc.

Legion is an intelligent workforce engagement platform that fundamentally upgrades hourly workforce engagement for both employers and employees. The platform is powered by machine learning-based labor forecasting and an AI-based matching engine that optimally matches employee preferences, skills and experience with business coverage demand to make workforce management smarter and more efficient. The company is based in Menlo Park, CA and founded by Sanish Mondkar, formerly Chief Product Officer & EVP at SAP SG and EVP Product, Technology & Operations at Ariba Inc.