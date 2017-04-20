Legislators from Gaming States Announces Keynote and Expert Speakers for June 9-11 Summer Meeting in Denver

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - The National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) today announced the slate of speakers for its Summer Meeting, which will be held June 9-11 in Denver. Colorado Senate President Kevin Grantham will deliver the Keynote Address.

"The quality and breadth of experts who will be speaking at the NCLGS Summer Meeting is exceptional," said NCLGS President Bill Galvano, a senator from Florida and who is in line to become that state's Senate President in November 2018. "Everyone with a stake in the future of legalized gambling -- in any form -- should attend our meeting in Denver to hear a wide range of thought-provoking discussions on this essential issue."

In addition to legislators who will chair Committee sessions, the following experts will speak in Committee and general sessions:

Joe Asher, CEO, William Hill

Melissa Kuipers Blake, Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Steve Bodmer, General Counsel, Pechanga Indian Reservation

William Bogot, Partner, Fox Rothschild

Kevin Braig, Partner, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

A.G. Burnett, Chairman, Nevada Gaming Control Board

Joseph Carlon, Senior Manager, iGaming, Gaming Laboratories International

David Corey, President, PACA Inc.

Jeffrey Derevensky, Director, International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High Risk Behaviors, McGill University

Bill Egan, Senior Lottery Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group

Alan Feldman, Executive Vice President, MGM Resorts International

Gregory Giordano, Partner, McDonald, Carano, Wilson LLP

Cynthia Hallet, President & CEO, American Nonsmokers Rights Foundation

Mark Hichar, Partner, Hinckley Allen

Mark Hillman, Vice President, Colorado Horsemen's Association

Daniel Kustelski, Co-Founder & CEO, Chalkline Sports

Dan Little, Vice President of Government Relations, Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.

Tim Lowry, Partner, DLA Piper

John Maloney, Partner, Law offices of John K. Maloney

Ed Martin, President, Association of Racing Commissioners International

Andromeda Morrison, Ohio Casino Control Commission, Director of Skill Games

William Pascrell III, Esquire, Princeton Public Affairs Group

Michael Pollock, Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group

John Roberts, Chairman, Mashpee Wampanoag Gaming Commission

Franceso Rodano, Chief Policy Officer, Playtech

Chris Rogers, Vice President/Deputy General Counsel, Penn National Gaming

Christian Sederberg, Partner, Vicente Sederberg LLC

Quinton Singleton Vice President Corporate Strategy, NYX Gaming Group

Donald Smith, Vice President, North American Association of Racetrack Veterinarians

Robert Stocker, Member, Dickinson Wright

John Tahsuda, Principal, Navigators Global

Carey Theil, Executive Director, GREY2K USA Worldwide

Dan Wallach, Esquire, Becker & Poliakoff

Joseph Weinert, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Gaming Group

Summer Meeting registration is now open to the public at www.nclgs.org/meetings.html. The conference website includes the full conference agenda, as well as information for special attendee hotel rates at the host Westin Denver Downtown.

The Summer Meeting agenda includes legislative committee sessions on Responsible Gaming, Pari-Mutuels, Lotteries, State-Federal Relations, and Casinos, as well as general sessions that examine sports betting, retail gaming, and new/emerging forms of gambling.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the proper regulation of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Legislators and others seeking information on membership in NCLGS should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org. For information on sponsorships and registrations for the upcoming NCLGS Summer Meeting in Denver, contact events@nclgs.org.