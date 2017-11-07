Legislators from Gaming States Offers Cutting-Edge Agenda for January 5-7 Winter Meeting in Miami

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - The National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) has developed a cutting-edge agenda featuring six Committee sessions and three general sessions for its Winter Meeting, January 5-7, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency Miami.

Winter Meeting sessions will focus on, among other topics:

How state-tribal compacts need to evolve in the face of rapid technological change

The relationship between cashless payment methods and problem gambling

Whether potential pari-mutuel wagering on different sports such as esports, daily fantasy sports and auto racing may be an opportunity or threat for the operators of traditional pari-mutuel wagering facilities

The potential collision of lotteries and casinos in online gaming

How states can -- and should -- prepare for what many observers believe will be the eventual legalization of sports betting

Regulators Roundtable, with discussion of desired changes in gaming laws, funding, best practices, the feasibility of having an umbrella agency for all forms of gambling in a state, cooperation among states, and other timely issues

How mature casino states are adjusting to the reality that they cannot count on continually growing gaming tax receipts

"We designed the Winter Meeting program to focus on the most pressing issues impacting states and their gambling industries -- whether casino, lottery or pari-mutuel," said NCLGS Secretary William Coley II, a Senator from Ohio. "Furthermore, we will examine the emerging forms of gambling including online, sports betting and skill-based."

The NCLGS Winter Meeting will also feature an Opening Keynote from Geoff Freeman, President and CEO of the American Gaming Association, the Women in Gaming Keynote Luncheon, and an Opening Night Reception.

Winter Meeting registration is now open to the public at www.nclgs.org/meetings.html. The conference website includes the full conference agenda, as well as information for special attendee hotel rates at the host Hyatt Regency.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the proper regulation of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, an independent global consulting firm, serves as NCLGS Executive Director. The firm has completed engagements in 36 US states and territories.

Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org. For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org.