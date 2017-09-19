Legitifi to Demo First Social ID Verification Platform at TechCrunch Disrupt

#TCDisrupt Participation Highlights Momentum as Company Doubles up on Downloads, Eyes New Markets and Entertains Series A Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Are you legit? It's a question that more and more of the sharing economy's participants are asking each other, thanks to Legitifi. The first-ever social ID verification platform, Legitifi allows users to ensure that the person on the other end of a digital connection is who they say they are -- which is of critical importance when you're about to meet a date, hire a new sitter for the kids, rent a room, or engage in any number of other interactions that start online and become face-to-face.

This week at TechCrunch Disrupt SF, Legitifi will be on hand to provide live demos and show how social profiles are your first line of defense in guarding against the perils of false identity data.

An opt-in platform, Legitifi is non-invasive and lends privacy, permission and accuracy to on-and-offline social interactions. By pulling real-time data from top social media networks (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Tinder, Google, and Instagram), Legitifi is unique in that it allows users to simply use their smartphone to instantly verify and validate identities. Users can also 'vouch' for each other, increasing the trust factor. The result is social interactions that are inherently safer, more honest and transparent.

The company's unique approach to safeguarding our increasingly personal social interactions is rapidly catching on. First launched earlier this summer, downloads of Legitifi have more than doubled in recent weeks. Additionally, Legitifi's Series A funding is underway, and the company is expanding its technology into emerging markets. The ability for users to simply use their smartphone to instantly verify and validate identities is something that is desperately needed in third world countries -- where almost everybody has a smartphone and a social media account. Yet, robust ID verification services are simply nonexistent. This creates an atmosphere of uncertainty, and Legitifi intends to help inspire more transparent interactions in these markets.

Legitifi was founded with the principle that doing the right thing has a positive effect on society as a whole. To that end, through Legitifi's partnership with Thirst Project, #TCDisrupt attendees will have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of the more than 663 million people globally that do not have safe, clean water available to them. Thirst Project is the world's largest youth water activism organization and builds freshwater wells in developing communities to give people access to fresh water. Legitifi will donate 50 cents to Thirst Project for every profile created -- an amount which will give one person water for an entire year.

#TCDisrupt attendees are encouraged to stop by Legitifi's table located in the Security & Privacy Pavilion of Startup Alley on the show floor. The Legitifi app is available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Please visit www.legitifi.com for more information.

About TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017 is TechCrunch's 11th annual conference in San Francisco. The format combines top thought-leader discussions with new product and company launches. Morning executive discussions debate technology-driven disruptions in many industries, while the afternoons are reserved for the Startup Battlefield, where 20+ new companies will launch for the first time onstage, selected to present from numerous applications received from around the world. The winning company will receive a $50,000 grand prize and the Disrupt Cup at the conclusion of the conference. The conference is September 18-20th, 2017 at Pier 48 in San Francisco.

About Legitifi

Headquartered in San Jose, Legitifi is on a mission to inspire safe, honest relationships and social interactions. The first social identity verification app of its kind, Legitifi was developed to put a halt to scams such as catfishing and social identity fraud. Available for iOS and Android, Legitifi allows users to quickly and easily identify the people they meet online: dates, drivers, sitters/nannies, and more. The team behind Legitifi is made up of seasoned, digital tech executives whose personal experiences led them to determine that today's social interactions were seriously lacking safeguards, and wanted to do something to change that.

The Legitifi team holds the principle that doing the right thing has a positive effect on society as a whole. Giving back is a part of this, and the company donates 10 cents for every Legitifi profile created to one of six charities for human services, animal causes, environmental issues, religion, and education. To learn more about Legitifi, please visit www.legitifi.com.

Connect with Legitifi:

Listen to Legitifi's podcast interview: http://bit.ly/legitifipodcasthooked