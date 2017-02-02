Legrand and Icron Technologies Co-present MasterClass Seminar "What's in that Wire? Dissecting the AV Connection" at ISE 2017

ProAV connectivity pioneers combine forces to co-host a two-hour live demonstration lab on February 9th at Amsterdam RAI, Netherlands

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Icron Technologies Corporation, a leader in USB and video extension technology and Legrand, global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, announced the two companies will jointly host the MasterClass seminar "What's In That Wire? Dissecting the AV Connection - A Powerful Look At Bus Power" on February 9th at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) Show 2017.

This in-depth, two-hour live demonstration lab will explore the cutting edge of audio-visual technology in a contemporary system design, diving into detail through a series of demonstrations, observations and measurements that will illustrate the need to parse AV system bus power demands at every level of system design. The exploration will include examination of the HDMI link, DisplayPort link and USB connectivity including charging and interoperability with an emphasis on USB-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2 advanced performance.

"This MasterClass session on connectivity will be the most complete yet," said Joseph Cornwall, Technology Evangelist at the Data Communications Division of Legrand and seminar co-host. "The rapid evolution of high-data-rate AV payloads, and the incredible impact of USB connectivity and USB 3.1 and Type-C in particular, will place new demands on designers and integrators. This session will help to answer their most challenging questions."

"It is a pleasure to share the stage with Joe Cornwall at Integrated Systems, Europe," said Sukhdeep Hundal, Icron's CTO and seminar co-host. "ISE provides a unique opportunity for AV professionals from around the globe to gather information on important and trending topics. This informative session allows participants to understand what is trending in video and USB-C connectivity."

"What's In That Wire? Dissecting The AV Connection - A Powerful Look At Bus Power" takes place on February 9th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in Room D403 at the Amsterdam RAI and requires purchase of the InfoComm International All Access Pass. Additionally, Icron will be featuring a live demonstration of its virtual reality extension technology at ISE booth 6-M164 for the entire duration of the show.

About Icron Technologies

Icron Technologies is the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's patented extension technology extends USB and video devices over many media types including CAT 5e/6/7, Fiber, Wireless, DisplayPort® and over a corporate LAN while featuring the ExtremeUSB® and ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with Windows®, macOS™ and Linux® operating systems. Icron's extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including proAV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing and isolated USB, or anywhere a computer needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. icron.com

About Legrand, North America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.3 billion in 2015. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include C2G, Cablofil, Electrorack, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Nuvo, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Solarfective, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

About Integrated Systems Europe

The 14th edition of ISE, taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 7-10 February 2017, is expected to attract more than 65,000 visitors to more than 1,100 exhibitors. For four days, the newly extended show floor will be home to a community of manufacturers, distributors, integrators, service providers and end-users.

ISE 2017 will feature over 3,000 square meters of additional show-floor exhibition space compared to ISE 2016. Not only is ISE 2017 set to be the largest show in the event's history, it will also welcome 135 new exhibitors to its vibrant show floor. This confirms ISE as the destination of choice for companies looking to build their profile and business opportunities in the AV marketplace. For further information, please visit iseurope.org.

