Leica Announces the TL2 Mirrorless Camera; More Info at B&H Photo

The Leica TL2 Mirrorless Digital Camera is a photographic tool for photographers looking for a compact, yet capable imaging system with the latest technology

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - B&H is pleased to share Leica's announcement of the Leica TL2 interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera. The Leica TL2 replaces the Leica TL in the relatively new TL System lineup.

The new camera features a new 24MP sensor, it offers 20fps (electronic shutter) shooting, and 4K video at 30fps (Full HD at 60fps). The original TL had a 16MP sensor and 5fps shooting with full HD video at 30fps. According to Leica, the TL is "the only system in its class that combines groundbreaking design, craftsmanship, and instinctive use for the most enjoyable experience in photography." The new TL2 is available in black or silver.

Leica TL2 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Silver:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1348986-REG/leica_18188_tl2_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

Black:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1348985-REG/leica_18187_tl2_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

4.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

UHD 4K30 and Full HD 1080p60 Video

Up to 20 fps Shooting and ISO 50000

3.7" 1.3m-Dot Touchscreen LCD Monitor

49-Point Contrast-Detect AF System

Electronic Shutter Function: 1/40000 Sec

FN Button; Faster Touchscreen Controls

32GB Memory and UHS-II SD Card Slot

Integrated Wi-Fi and USB 3.0 Type-C Port

MyCamera Menu; Remote Function via App

The new Leica TL2 surpasses its predecessor in other areas beyond the sensor resolution and video. The ISO is boosted from 12,500 to 50,000 and the startup is faster at 600ms. There are now 49 autofocus points—a large jump from the TL's 9. The touchscreen is 8x faster than the previous camera's interface. New functions include focus peaking, DNG only mode, and slow-motion video. Like the TL, it has 32GB of internal memory, and a MyCamera custom setting mode.

Also released with the TL2 is a silver anodized version of the M-Adapter L for using classic Leica M-mount lenses on the TL2.

