Leica Reveals M10 Rangefinder Camera with Focus on Still Photography; More Info: B&H Photo

Photography News: Returning to the essentials, the Leica M10 Digital Rangefinder Camera has a distinct focus on still photography with numerous advances in image quality and operation

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Leica M10 Digital Rangefinder Camera, a notable return to the company's still photography roots. With a focus on purely photography, Leica has created the slimmest digital M body and managed to pack the latest in imaging technology, including a newly developed 24MP full-frame CMOS sensor as well as the Maestro II image processor. This system will help users create sharp, low-noise images at sensitivities up to ISO 50000, and shoot continuously at up to 5 fps. Additionally, operation and handling has been further improved with the addition of a physical ISO dial and simplified controls.

Leica M10 Digital Rangefinder Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1312198-REG/leica_20000_m10_digital_rangefinder_camera.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1312543-REG/leica_20001_m10_digital_rangefinder_camera.html

24MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor

Leica Maestro II Image Processor

Optical 0.73x-Magnification Viewfinder

3.0" 1.04m-Dot LCD with Gorilla Glass

ISO 100-50000, Up to 5 fps Shooting

Built-In Wi-Fi

Slimmer Body Profile

Stills-Only Operation

Built-In ISO Dial & Frame Line Selector

Weather-Resistant Brass Construction

The brass-and-magnesium alloy Leica M10 is a durable, dependable, and beautiful camera with intuitive operation and controls. Central to the M experience is an optical rangefinder and viewfinder, which has been given a 30% larger field of view, 50% longer eye relief, and magnification of 0.73x. Also, the addition of the ISO dial means it is possible for photographers to change all exposure settings without needing to turn the camera on. The rear of the camera now features just three buttons and a directional pad alongside the large 3.2" rear LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass. Another change is the integration of contacts in the camera's hot shoe, permitting use of the 2.4MP Visoflex (Typ 020) electronic viewfinder.

The M10 is the first M series camera to feature an integrated Wi-Fi module, permitting it to connect directly to mobile devices via the Leica M-App, currently available for iOS. Users will be able to change camera settings and trigger the shutter. Another modern update is changes to the camera's Live View function, including focus peaking and adjustable/moveable magnification. Also, a programmable Favorites menu is available. The camera will be available in silver chrome or black chrome.

Various accessories are being made to complement the M10, including the new BP-SCL5 Li-Ion Battery Pack and BC-SCL5 Battery Charger. A dedicated Display Protection Foil for the rear LCD will keep it scratch-free while also reducing reflections. Also, a set of Correction Lenses II can help perform dioptric adjustments to the viewfinder for more comfortable viewing. Users can still adapt their older correction lenses and the Anglefinder M by using this Thread Adapter. And, for those looking for a better grip on their camera, new Thumb Supports and Hand Grips are being produced in matching finishes.

In terms of soft goods, custom-made Leather Protectors provide style and security for your M10 while Leather Carrying Straps will provide added comfort on long days. Also, a Holster will provide a comfortable, but readily accessible method for carrying your M10. And, finally, Leather Pouches are being made to encase the entire camera and lens when not being used.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping.

