LEINE & LINDE Introduces New Encoders for Heavy Equipment in Need of Functionally Safe Solutions

SCHAUMBURG, IL--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - To meet market demands for heavy equipment designed with functionally safe solutions inside, Leine & Linde introduces the new FSI 800 series rotary encoders, particularly useful in rugged motor drive applications. Well known for their robustness and reliability, these Leine & Linde encoders come complete with HCHTL (high-current HTL) signals which also make them suitable for high-disturbance environments, providing long cable lengths, and are certified for use in SIL2/PLd applications.

Up until now, most industries have had no other choice than to use 1 Vpp encoders for any kind of safe application where redundancy is required and met in a single unit. But the 1 Vpp signal is not suitable for all installations, especially not for those with a need for long cables or those that are subjected to electromagnetic disturbance, which is often the case in heavy industry. Thus, a focus on providing a single incremental HCHTL encoder was taken. The Leine & Linde FSI 800 the solution takes up less space, needs less cabling and lives up to high performance and robustness requirements. It is within these heavy industry-type settings that this certified HCHTL encoder excels.

The FSI 800 series is highlighted by a hollow shaft encoder called the FSI 862, which has been developed for certification in accordance with EN ISO 13849-1, EN 61800-5-2, IEC 61508 and IEC 62061, thus, allowing the encoder to be used in Functional Safety applications up to risk level SIL2 and PLd, Category 3. As a guarantee for safe installation, the hollow shaft encoder model is equipped with a keyway, to be matched with a shaft with a key. By this slip-free solution, the encoder is mechanically secured to the shaft, and will always detect even the smallest movements with certainty.

Leine & Linde is based in Sweden with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL. Leine & Linde is well known for offering high quality, heavy duty encoders of both the incremental and absolute types, are noted for their product robustness and design to cope with the harshest of environments, such as those with high vibration, dirt and cold temperatures. These heavy, severe duty encoders are suited for drive and measurement applications and are often found in industries such as pulp and paper, forest and wood processing, agriculture, aggregate and mining equipment.

