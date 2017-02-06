Lemuria Royalties Announces Completion of Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) -

Lemuria Royalties Corp. ("the Company" or "Lemuria") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of equity securities for a total amount of US$2,650,000.

The Company now has raised a total of US$8,800,000 over the last twelve months, including private placements of US$2,000,000 and US$4,150,000 in 2016. The Company is pursuing selective investment opportunities in the royalty and streaming space and is confident that it will add additional assets to its existing Caylloma Mine 2% NSR Royalty in Peru.

Abraham Drost, President & Director of Lemuria commented, "We are committed to building accretive shareholder value in the mining royalty and streaming space and are extremely pleased with the support shown from our investors over the past three private placements. Our Company remains focused on selective and accretive transactions and we look forward to growing our business."

About Lemuria Royalties Corp.

Lemuria, a private Canadian company, is focused on the acquisition of royalties and streaming agreements in the mining sector. The Company will focus initially on de-risked assets which are close or in production and is in the process of developing, through an acquisition strategy, a diversified portfolio of metal streams and royalties. In addition to David Morgan, Lemuria's founding members include: Abraham Drost, Chris Marchese, Johnny Mellgren and Carlos Vicens. For more information, please visit www.lemuriaroyalties.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada and which are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations regarding the Caylloma royalty, the ability of Lemuria to continue raising capital and sourcing and completing royalty and stream transactions and developing a royalty and stream portfolio. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Lemuria disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Lemuria undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Lemuria, its financial or operating results or its securities.