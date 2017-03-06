Lenders One Announces New Strategic Alliance with the Mortgage Bankers Association

LUXEMBOURG--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - The Lenders One® Cooperative, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, today announced a new strategic relationship with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) that will provide new benefits to both Lenders One and the MBA members.

"Lenders One is excited about our new alliance with the MBA and we believe that our industry leading provider network and innovative technology can help MBA members prosper in the ever-changing mortgage market. Also, we believe MBA's market experience, advocacy expertise and strong educational programs will further enhance the value the agreement brings to the members of Lenders One," said Bryan Binder, chief executive officer of Lenders One.

As a result of the new agreement, Lenders One members who join the MBA will receive a discount on their first year of MBA membership dues as well as savings on MBA products and services. MBA members will be eligible to join Lenders One and receive a discount on their cooperative dues as well as enjoy numerous benefits that Lenders One provides to its members. Further, the alliance will allow lenders to leverage Lenders One's vast network of preferred vendors and investors.

"MBA is proud to be working with Lenders One to add to the wide array of first class products and services we offer our members. This agreement will help both parties, and our members, by providing additional cost savings and benefits that help independent mortgage bankers and community banks compete and succeed in today's lending environment," said David H. Stevens, president & chief executive officer of the Mortgage Bankers Association. Stevens added, "Our members have benefited from these types of relationships and I have no doubt that Lenders One and its members will benefit as well. MBA is proud to be the one voice of the entire real estate finance industry, and we are excited to join forces with Lenders One and its members."

About The Mortgage Bankers Association

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is the national association representing the real estate finance industry, an industry that employs more than 280,000 people in virtually every community in the country. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the association works to ensure the continued strength of the nation's residential and commercial real estate markets; to expand homeownership and extend access to affordable housing to all Americans. MBA promotes fair and ethical lending practices and fosters professional excellence among real estate finance employees through a wide range of educational programs and a variety of publications. Its membership of over 2,200 companies includes all elements of real estate finance: mortgage companies, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, thrifts, REITs, Wall Street conduits, life insurance companies and others in the mortgage lending field. For additional information, visit MBA's Web site: mba.org.

About Lenders One® Cooperative

Lenders One (LendersOne.com) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, correspondent lenders and suppliers of mortgage products and services. Participants on the Lenders One platform originated approximately $300 billion of mortgages during 2016, collectively ranking as one of the largest retail mortgage origination entities in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions, S.A.

About Altisource®