Lenders One Celebrates New Members, Investors, Providers and Products at its Annual Winter Conference

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - The Lenders One® Cooperative, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, today announced several significant strategic developments at its annual Winter Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Already the nation's largest mortgage cooperative, Lenders One welcomed the addition of 15 new members over the last quarter and expanded its network of preferred investors and vendors. Lenders One also launched Engagement Returns, a groundbreaking benefit program designed exclusively for its members and preferred providers. Lastly, members and investors of Lenders One collectively commenced trading on noteXchange, an intuitive mortgage trading platform that helps drive efficiency for mortgage bankers and investors. In coordination with members and investors, Lenders One developed the platform with the goal of making the loan trading process more simple, transparent and secure. Additional information can be found at notexchange.com.

"Lenders One is dedicated to delivering unparalleled value to our members by continuing to grow our industry-leading provider and investor networks and developing innovative technology to help our members stay ahead in the ever-changing mortgage industry," said Bryan Binder, chief executive officer of Lenders One. "We are excited to celebrate all of the recent achievements with our members this week in Orlando, especially the rollouts of Engagement Returns and noteXchange."

Two new notable preferred secondary providers on the Lenders One platform are:

American Financial Resources (AFR) is a nationwide residential mortgage company with an outstanding reputation and is celebrating 20 years in business in 2017. The company has funded over $3.5 billion in the past year alone. Offering a full suite of conventional and government loans, AFR has a niche focus on renovation lending. AFR was ranked #1 in 203K TPO sponsored originations in 2016. AFR offers a diverse and flexible partnership, cutting-edge technology solutions as well as a dedicated support team to Lenders One members.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc. is one of the nation's first investors to purchase e-closed and e-note loans and brings their innovation to the Lenders One platform. Mid America provides Lenders One members with e-closing and e-notes for conventional and government loans.

Two new notable preferred national program providers on the Lenders One platform include:

SocialSurvey helps lenders gather feedback through an automated survey system. The company integrates with most point-of-sale systems to send surveys based on completed transaction, allowing clients to set it and forget it. SocialSurvey helps members gain insights and feedback through surveys to manage the company's online reputation.

Verizon Wireless helps businesses move forward through mobility. Cooperative members have access to custom pricing and discounts, a dedicated corporate support team, valuable and customizable business solutions and resources, and access to the most reliable 4G LTE network. Verizon offers Lenders One members discounts on enterprise and personal packages.

About Lenders One® Cooperative

Lenders One (LendersOne.com) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, correspondent lenders and suppliers of mortgage products and services. Participants on the Lenders One platform originated approximately $300 billion of mortgages during 2016, collectively ranking as one of the largest retail mortgage origination entities in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions, S.A.

About Altisource®