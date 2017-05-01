Lenders One Strengthens Cooperative Through New Leadership and Continued Membership Growth

LUXEMBOURG--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - The Lenders One® Cooperative, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, today announced Matthew T. Orlando has joined as Vice President of National Programs. Lenders One also showcases a strong cadence of new membership growth. This momentum further marks Lenders One's dedication to arming members with benefits needed to compete and succeed in today's lending market.

Further strengthening the Lenders One leadership team, Mr. Orlando brings over 10 years of experience having served various leadership roles at Equifax. With his background in product and marketing strategy, he will focus on enhancing the value that Lenders One delivers to both members and preferred vendors.

"As the leading mortgage cooperative, with over seventeen years in the industry, Lenders One continues to deliver value to our members through exceptional leadership and technology innovations," said Bryan Binder, chief executive officer of Lenders One. "I am delighted that Matt has joined the Lenders One team, and I am excited about the cooperative's continued growth and strong momentum. Matt's expertise will be valuable to both our members and preferred vendors as we ensure that our members have the resources and tools needed to thrive in today's competitive marketplace."

Already the nation's largest mortgage cooperative, Lenders One welcomed the addition of more than 20 new members and 9 new preferred providers over the past two quarters. Lenders One also gained momentum through new product development by providing its members and investors access to noteXchange, a recently launched intuitive mortgage trading platform that helps drive efficiency for mortgage bankers and investors. In coordination with members and investors, Lenders One developed the platform with the goal of making the loan trading process more simple, transparent and secure.

About Lenders One® Cooperative

Lenders One (LendersOne.com) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, correspondent lenders and suppliers of mortgage products and services. Participants on the Lenders One platform originated approximately $300 billion of mortgages during 2016, collectively ranking as one of the largest retail mortgage origination entities in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions, S.A.

