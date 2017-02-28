LendIt USA 2017: Whitepages Pro CEO Rob Eleveld to Detail How Lenders Can Simultaneously Reduce Application Friction and Minimize Risk with Global Consumer Identity Data

SEATTLE, WA and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) -

WHO: Rob Eleveld, CEO of Whitepages Pro, will discuss strategies that online lenders can employ to reduce friction and speed the application review process while reducing the risk of fraud at LendIt USA being held in New York City, NY March 6-7.

Three of the top five U.S. banks trust Whitepages Pro (booth #155) identity verification solutions to verify the identity of new customers.

WHAT: The worldwide online lending market is projected to jump from $100 billion last year to $250 billion in 2019. In the LendIt session "How to Underwrite when Little Credit Data Exists," Eleveld will join experts from Kreditech, DemystData, Lantern Credit and FinUp Credit to discuss the challenges of approving loan applications online when customers have little or no traditional credit history. Money lenders will learn how to use global non-PII data, such as phone, email, address and IP to quickly and accurately verify the identity of new customers.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 3:15 - 3:55pm ET

WHERE: LendIt USA, Javits Center, New York, NY

Whitepages Pro

Whitepages Pro provides businesses with global identity verification solutions that help companies identify legitimate customers, prevent fraudulent transactions, and smooth new customer account creation. The Whitepages Pro Identity Graph database, which includes more than 5 billion global identity records, delivers unparalleled coverage, accuracy, and performance in identity verification. Businesses of all sizes including Microsoft, Western Union, Under Armour, Priceline, and American Airlines use Whitepages Pro data to mitigate risk and improve the customer experience.