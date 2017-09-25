Lenovo Finds Success With Bombora's Intent Data

With MeritDirect handling email and Levelwing display, Lenovo found new customers

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Lenovo and Bombora are leading a change in the way marketing is done, the companies announced today. While marketing usually means pushing messages in front of as many people as possible, Lenovo waits for people to show interest first -- and it's Bombora that discovers their interest.

By tracking visits to its coop of 3,500 business publishers, Bombora gathers "intent data" from more than 1.4 million companies around the globe. When it sees that a particular company's employees are showing increased interest in the kinds of products Lenovo sells, either MeritDirect will send customized email to those employees or Levelwing will put custom display ads in front of them -- or both -- to those companies. The effect is dramatic.

"We ran a pilot campaign for six months, comparing Bombora's results against two other companies," said Lenovo Digital Marketing Senior Manager Michael Ballard. "Bombora's data worked right out of the gate, twice as well as the competition. From the variety of the topics it covers to the accuracy of its algorithmic intent data, Bombora gives us the data we need to power MeritDirect's emails and Levelwing's display ads -- not to mention arming our sales team with the information they need to go after just the right prospects."

"We're always looking for a better way to find prospects," said Levelwing Managing Partner K.B. Reidenbach. "Bombora's data worked so well in display campaigns that we've begun using it for search and social media, too. The data eliminates waste and generates solid leads."

"Our goal is to prevent Lenovo from bringing cold data into its marketing systems," said MeritDirect Senior Director of Client Strategy Eric Newell. "Bombora really helps us do that. We're seeing a 25% lift in email-open rates, and a 50% lift in click-through rate as compared with non-intent-based email deployments."

"Our team uses sophisticated natural-language processing and sophisticated machine learning to surface the topics businesspeople are exploring in great detail," said Bombora CEO Erik Matlick. "This enables partners like MeritDirect and Levelwing to target those businesspeople on behalf of companies like Lenovo. We're pleased that our team's intelligent approach is paying off for Lenovo and others."

Demand Gen Report covered some of this news.

About Lenovo

Lenovo ( HKSE : 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a $45 billion global Fortune 500 company and a leader in providing innovative consumer, commercial, and enterprise technology. Our portfolio of high-quality, secure products and services covers PCs (including the legendary Think and multimode Yoga brands), workstations, servers, storage, smart TVs and a family of mobile products like smartphones (including the Moto brand), tablets and apps. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@Lenovo) or visit us at http://www.lenovo.com/sg/en.

About Bombora

Bombora is the leading provider of intent data for B2B marketers. Bombora's data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in market for which products. The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers and monetize their inventory. Learn more about Bombora at bombora.com.

About MeritDirect

MeritDirect is the leading provider of global multi-channel solutions, offering integrated marketing through a wide array of products and services. Multi-channel marketers achieve and maximize superior return through MeritDirect's Customer Acquisition and Retention, Data and Media Services, Marketing Databases, Strategic Services Group and International Services.

About Levelwing

Levelwing is a marketing firm that helps businesses acquire customers faster and at a lower cost. We partner with marketers who seek to establish and maintain predictable and "self-funding" customer acquisition marketing programs. The company was founded in 2002, has offices in New York, NY and Charleston, SC.