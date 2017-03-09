LEO Innovation Lab Announces $5.5M US Series A and Seed Funding for Healthcare Startups

Investment helps hatch disruptive digital innovation in patient treatment and care, mental health support and data-driven clinical diagnosis

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - LEO Innovation Lab, the innovation arm of LEO Pharma, a global healthcare company with a mission to help people achieve healthy skin, today announced a $5.5M US Series A and seed investment in five startups to fuel digital innovation and accelerate the delivery to market of disruptive healthcare and patient treatments. Companies receiving investment are:

Remedly, a San Francisco based startup on a mission to streamline medical practices and improve patient care through its cloud-based integrated solution for dermatologists, Mohs, plastic surgeons and med spas. Remedly's value proposition includes 6 components needed to run a successful medical practice: Practice Management, EHR, Patient Portal (online patient consultations), Revenue Cycle Management, Analytics and Reports, and Marketing.

Pacifica, a mental health technology innovation startup based in San Francisco. Since its founding in 2014, Pacifica's consumer-facing mobile and web applications have gained over 1.25 million registered users. The app is designed to provide individuals with daily tools to manage stress, anxiety and depression. Pacifica Labs recently announced the launch of Pacifica for Clinicians, a dashboard tool created to help mental health care providers improve the effectiveness of care.

UK based startup TalkLife, a new kind of social network to help young people struggling with the ups and downs of life, tackling everything from mental health issues to bad breakups and bullying. A safe, global community that harnesses the power of peer support. Together with Microsoft Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, TalkLife is using machine learning and human-in-the-loop computing to better understand and predict self harm.

SkinVision, based in Holland and the first and only CE certified online solution to assess the risk of skin cancer. Using the SkinVision app, individuals can assess their moles and skin conditions for skin cancer risk, easily monitor lesions over time, and share information with their doctor.

Combinostics, headquartered in Finland. Combinostics is focused on building data-driven solutions for improved clinical diagnosis. The company's first product cMRI, offers a suite of tools for quantitative assessment of brain images. cMRI is a module in cNeuro, Combinostics' AI platform for neuro.

"Digital disruption is happening in our market, and we intend to play a pivotal role in setting the agenda for pharma and healthcare innovation by helping startups hatch and commercialize new ideas," says Kristian Hart-Hansen, CEO of LEO Innovation Lab. "The companies chosen for seed investment were carefully selected for their ability to digitally disrupt the industry, and to align with our patient-centric vision and values about holistic healthcare."

Facts about LEO Innovation Lab

Independent operating unit focused on digital innovation, established in 2015 by LEO Pharma as part of a long-term strategic decision to focus on patients needs

Does not develop pharmaceutical products, but offers a wide range of digital solutions, primarily focused on e-Health and add-on devices

More than 70 staff working in five locations around the world, including Copenhagen, London, Paris, Toronto and San Francisco

LEO Pharma is owned by the LEO Foundation and profits are reinvested in the company

