LEO Innovation Lab Announces $5.5M US Series A and Seed Funding for Healthcare Startups

SOURCE: LEO Innovation Lab
March 09, 2017 08:30 ET
Investment helps hatch disruptive digital innovation in patient treatment and care, mental health support and data-driven clinical diagnosis
SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - LEO Innovation Lab, the innovation arm of LEO Pharma, a global healthcare company with a mission to help people achieve healthy skin, today announced a $5.5M US Series A and seed investment in five startups to fuel digital innovation and accelerate the delivery to market of disruptive healthcare and patient treatments. Companies receiving investment are:
"Digital disruption is happening in our market, and we intend to play a pivotal role in setting the agenda for pharma and healthcare innovation by helping startups hatch and commercialize new ideas," says Kristian Hart-Hansen, CEO of LEO Innovation Lab. "The companies chosen for seed investment were carefully selected for their ability to digitally disrupt the industry, and to align with our patient-centric vision and values about holistic healthcare."
Facts about LEO Innovation Lab
For more information or to request a media interview contact:Morten RemmerChief Growth OfficerLEO Innovation Lab morten.remmer@leoilab.com+45 20 86 83 63OR/Ellyn Winters-RobinsonIgnition Communications (PR for LEO Innovation Lab)ellyn@ignition.ca519-574-2196
