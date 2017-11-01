Leonovus Inc. Enters Into a Bought Deal Agreement for Gross Proceeds of C$10,000,000

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 1, 2017) -

Leonovus Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LTV) (the "Company") has today entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which Clarus Securities has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 20,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$10,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.65 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Company has also agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 3,000,000 Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period ending 30 days from and including the Closing Date. In the event the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be C$11,500,000.

The Units will be offered in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than the Province of Quebec by short form prospectus, and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters, where the Units can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 22, 2017 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Offering, PowerOne Capital Markets Limited has been appointed as a special advisor to the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a cloud solutions software provider that offers the leading software-defined object storage solution (SDOSS) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) solution for the modern enterprise. Designed with the IT manager in mind, Leonovus' patented algorithms virtualize, transform, slice and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid or multi-cloud storage nodes - allowing for the most secure yet internally accessible form of object-based data storage that provides GRC across the entire solution. The advanced geo-distributed architecture minimizes latency, optimizes geo-availability, reduces remote backup costs and meets data sovereignty requirements. With its software and hardware agnostic design, Leonovus provides Petabyte scalability and allows the enterprise to utilize its existing idle storage resources, extend the useable lifespan of depreciated resources and improve the enterprise's overall ROI. Additional information relating to the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Offering. Words such as "expects", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Leonovus Media's current projections and expectations about future events and other factors management believes are appropriate. Although Leonovus Media believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and readers cannot be assured that the Offering and the closing thereof will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond Leonovus Media's control. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding Leonovus Media are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents, filed by Leonovus Media on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) except as updated herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Leonovus' expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Leonovus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

