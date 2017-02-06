LeoVegas Works with Marin Software to Lower Costs via Video Carousel Ads

Online gambling company achieves significant time and efficiency savings with Marin Social

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Today, Marin Software Incorporated ( NYSE : MRIN), a leading provider of cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies, announced that UK online gambling company LeoVegas used Marin Social to lower its costs against key performance indicators. In addition to 44% less cost for a first time player on its site, LeoVegas realized a 29% decrease in cost per user registration and a 10% decrease in cost per video ad.

LeoVegas is the world's fastest growing mobile gaming operator, offering over 700 games across Casino, Live Casino, Slots, and Sports Betting to an increasing number of international markets. When Facebook released a new ad format in the form of Video Carousel Ads, LeoVegas was enthusiastic about testing performance of the additional real estate by presenting select games found in its Welcome Offer.

Although LeoVegas had long used Facebook for various campaigns and seen positive results, it wanted to use Video Carousel Ads to highlight its wide selection of games in one ad. The Video Carousel format allowed LeoVegas to auto-optimize delivery to the game creative with the highest level of engagement, lowering costs across the board when compared to Video Carousel Ads on Facebook. Marin's bulk creation and editing tool for carousel ad formats allowed LeoVegas to save significant time when setting up and previewing campaigns.

"Thanks to Marin Social and its easy campaign duplication and bulk editing features, what would normally be a manual and time-consuming process was possible in a fraction of the time," said Oliver Przybylski, Social Acquisition Manager UK, LeoVegas. "The Marin Social account team made the whole process simple. Our lowered costs are a testament to a highly successful campaign and superior enterprise marketing solution."

"Our industry continues to be one where innovation is the name of the game," said John McNulty, Vice President of Global Marketing at Marin Software. "By adopting Marin Social and Video Carousel Ads, LeoVegas is keeping pace with technologies that make the biggest impact on the bottom line."

Read the case study here:

http://www.marinsoftware.com/customers/case-studies/leovegas-carousel-video-ads

About LeoVegas

The LeoVegas vision is to create the greatest gaming experience and be number one in mobile gaming entertainment. LeoVegas holds a leading market position in mobile casino gaming. LeoVegas is characterized by award-winning innovation and strong growth. Its operations are based in Malta, while its technology development is in Sweden. LeoVegas has been internationally recognized with several award wins, including "Slot operator of the year 2015," "Marketing Campaign of the Year," and "Innovation in Mobile and Tablet" at EGR Awards. More at www.LeoVegas.com.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated's ( NYSE : MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin provides industry leading enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies to measure, manage, and optimize billions of dollars in annualized ad spend across the web and mobile devices. Offering an integrated SaaS ad management platform for search, social, and display advertising, Marin helps digital marketers improve financial performance, save time, and make better decisions. Advertisers use Marin to create, target, and convert precise audiences based on recent buying signals from users' search, social, and display interactions. Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in eight countries, Marin's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit: marinsoftware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

