Let the Springtime Roll with Easter Cards from American Greetings

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Signs of spring are finally sprouting, and that means Easter, a popular holiday for card-sending and celebrations, isn't far away. According to the Greeting Card Association, approximately 52 million Easter cards were purchased last year, and according to the National Retail Federation, more than 80 percent of consumers celebrated Easter in 2016. Visit the American Greetings card aisle for a selection of cards, gift packaging and party goods that will bestow bright and beautiful wishes on family and friends during this blessed time of year.

Colorful displays of Easter greetings reflect the anticipation of spring and renewal of the spirit while addressing a range of relationships and levels of religious devotion. The wide variety of art techniques and innovations woven into this year's collection enhance the classic, Christian iconography as well as the playful, humorous options that are perfect for conveying lighthearted Easter wishes. Delightful designs with traditional spring characters are ideal for younger recipients - and many include fun activities, like coloring, games, mazes and word searches.

If a celebration is part of your springtime plans, don't miss the cheerful gift packaging and party goods that are sure to make the season "egg-stra" festive. In addition to cute collections of gift bags, patterned tissue paper and roll wrap, American Greetings offers unique treat and basket-like bags to inspire extra-fun gifting!

Consumers can find these Easter products, in addition to a great selection of inspiring cards from American Greetings, at participating drug chains, grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide, as well as in American Greetings and Carlton Cards retail stores. Those who enjoy sending ecards can share American Greetings cards online from www.americangreetings.com. For more information on American Greetings, visit www.corporate.americangreetings.com. You can also follow American Greetings on Twitter, Facebook, American Greetings blog, YouTube, Pinterest, Google+ and Instagram.

About American Greetings

As a leader in meaningful connections, American Greetings is a creator and manufacturer of innovative social expression products that assist consumers in making the world a more thoughtful and caring place. Founded in 1906, the Company's major greeting card lines are American Greetings, Carlton Cards, Gibson, Recycled Paper Greetings and Papyrus, and other paper product offerings include DesignWare party goods and American Greetings and Plus Mark giftwrap and boxed cards. American Greetings also has one of the largest collections of greetings on the Web, including greeting cards available at Cardstore.com and ecards available at AmericanGreetings.com. In addition to its product lines, American Greetings also creates and licenses popular character brands through the AG Entertainment group. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, American Greetings generates annual revenue of approximately $1.9 billion, and its products can be found in retail outlets worldwide. For more information on the Company, visit www.corporate.americangreetings.com.