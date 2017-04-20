Levine Leichtman Capital Partners and Management Acquire Mountain Mike's Pizza

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that it has partnered with Britt Private Capital, LLC, Jupiter Holdings LLC and management to acquire Mountain Mike's Pizza ("MMP" or the "Company"). MMP, based in Oakland, CA, is a leading franchisor of pizza restaurants with over 180 operating units, primarily in Northern and Central California. The Company's restaurants feature fresh, made-to-order pizzas served in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere.

MMP is the second investment from LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P. Lauren Leichtman, Co-Founder and CEO of LLCP said, "Mountain Mike's has a long and impressive track record of growth. With dedicated franchisees and an established brand name, the Company is poised for strong future performance. We are excited to close this transaction and be part of the next phase of the Company's success. We look forward to working with management as they continue to increase unit count, grow system-wide sales, and further cement MMP's reputation for fresh, high-quality pizza with exceptional customer service."

Regarding the transaction, Chris Britt, Co-CEO of MMP, commented, "LLCP's long history of successfully supporting franchisors was critical in selecting our partner for this transaction. LLCP's deep experience will be invaluable in supporting MMP's continued growth." Ed St. Geme, Co-CEO of MMP, said, "The value add that LLCP provides in the franchisor space is a true differentiator and we look forward to working with them."

LLCP was advised by Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

LLCP is a Los Angeles, California based private investment firm that has managed approximately $7.5 billion of institutional capital since its inception. LLCP invests in middle market companies located in the United States and Europe. LLCP is currently making new investments through Levine Leichtman Capital Partners V, L.P., LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Private Capital Solutions, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe, L.P. and LLCP Co-Investment Fund, L.P. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, London and The Hague.