Levon Resources to Exhibit at 2017 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada International Convention & Investors Exchange

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Levon Resources Ltd. ("Levon" or "the Company") (TSX:LVN)(OTCQX:LVNVF) announces that it will be exhibiting at the 2017 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada International Convention ("PDAC").

PDAC runs from March 5th to 8th, 2017, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, in Toronto, Ontario. Levon invites all interested investors to visit the Company's booth #2345 in the Investor's Exchange at PDAC.

About Levon Resources Ltd.

Levon is a well-funded gold and precious metals exploration Company, exploring the company's 100% owned flagship Cordero bulk tonnage silver, gold, zinc, and lead project near Hidalgo Del Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico. Cordero hosts a world class Silver, Zinc, Lead, and Gold resource with indicated resources of 488.5 million ounces of Silver, 9.0 billion pounds of Zinc, 4.7 billion pounds of Lead, and 1.37 million ounces of Gold.

Levon's most recent mineral resource estimate is contained in a technical report prepared by IMC titled "Cordero Project September 2014 Mineral Resource Update, Chihuahua, Mexico" dated October 15, 2014, which was filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Vic Chevillon, AIPG QPG # 11054, the Company's VP Exploration and a qualified person as such term is defined in NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, has reviewed and approved this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Ron Tremblay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.